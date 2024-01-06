Pondicherry T20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Match 8 (Updated) ft. Kaladi Nagar Babu and Rajakavi Rajagopal

Pondicherry South XI beat Yanam XI by four wickets in the seventh game of the Pondicherry T20 2024 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground on Friday, January 5. Pondicherry West XI thumped Pondicherry North XI by 50 runs in another game.

Opener Kaladi Nagar Babu’s marvelous 56-ball 88 helped Yanam post 164-4, but the knock went in vain. Pondicherry South rode on opener Karthikaraja Udayanarayanan’s half-century (58 off 47) and the brisk start by captain Sivamurugan (33 off 18) to chase down the total with five deliveries to spare.

Pondicherry North bowlers Aakash Jaiganesh (3-25) and Shushruth VS (3-24) bowled clinically to bundle Pondicherry West for 140 in 19.3 overs. In response, Harshith S (3-14) and Krishnakumar S (3-24) skittled the opposition for 90 in 17.1 overs.

On that note, here's a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers of the tournament following Friday’s action.

Pondicherry T20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS BF Ave SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Kaladi Nagur Babu 3 3 - 125 88 41.67 90 138.89 - 1 3 16 2 Sivamurugan M"}">Sivamurugan M 3 3 - 87 43 29 65 133.85 - - 1 16 3 Srajan Khare 1 1 1 69 69 - 57 121.05 - 1 1 6 4 Karthikaraja Udayanarayanan 3 3 - 67 58 22.33 58 115.52 - 1 2 4 5 M-Ramakrishna Varma 3 3 1 61 35 30.5 61 100 - - - 4 6 Vijeesh-MM 2 2 - 56 43 28 56 100 - - 3 2 7 Thamizhazhagan R 2 2 1 52 52 52 60 86.67 - 1 1 3 8 Karan Kannan 3 3 1 52 28 26 37 140.54 - - 2 4 9 Logesh P 2 2 - 52 30 26 45 115.56 - - 3 4 10 Vikram Kumar 3 2 1 52 40 52 48 108.33 - - 1 4

Yanam XI opener Kaladi Nagar Babu played a fabulous knock, albeit in a losing cause. He has amassed 125 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 138.89 and is the first batter in the Pondicherry T20 to aggregate three-figures.

Pondicherry South XI captain Sivamurugan M is second with 87 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 133.85. His teammate Srajan Khare, who didn’t feature on Saturday, has scored 69 runs in an innings to occupy the third place.

PSXI opener Karthikaraja Udayanarayanan holds the fourth spot with 67 runs in three games, thanks to his half-century in a winning cause. With 61 runs in three innings at a decent strike rate of 100, M Ramakrishna Varma is fifth.

Pondicherry T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs MD Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Rajakavi Rajagopal 3 3 12 70 9 5/21 7.78 5.83 8 - 1 - 2 Harshith S 3 3 12 49 7 3/14 7 4.08 10.29 - - - 3 Narayanlal 3 3 9 55 6 4/9 9.17 6.11 9 1 - - 4 K Kishore Kumar 3 3 12 74 6 2/19 12.33 6.17 12 - - - 5 M Mathan 3 3 11 48 5 4/11 9.6 4.36 13.2 1 - 1 6 Karthigesan-S 2 2 8 42 5 3/23 8.4 5.25 9.6 - - - 7 S Rajaram 2 2 5.5 31 5 3/14 6.2 5.31 7 - - - 8 Hari Prasad A 2 2 7 31 4 2/15 7.75 4.43 10.5 - - - 9 Prabhakaran Gopalakrishnan 3 3 11.1 56 4 2/21 14 5.01 16.75 - - - 10 Karan Kannan 3 3 12 75 4 2/23 18.75 6.25 18 - - -

Pondicherry North XI bowler Rajakavi Rajagopal registered figures of 2-28 in four overs against Pondicherry West XI. He took his tally to nine wickets in three games at an economy rate of eight and has best bowling figures of 5-21.

Harshith S of Pondicherry West XI is second with seven wickets in three games at an economy of 10.29. Narayanlal and K Kishore Kumar have accounted for six wickets apiece to secure third and fourth places, respectively. Narayanlal’s economy of nine gives him the higher place in the standings.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App