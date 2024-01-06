Cricket

Pondicherry T20 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Match 8 (Updated) ft. Kaladi Nagar Babu and Rajakavi Rajagopal

By Sportz Connect
Modified Jan 06, 2024 16:34 IST
Updated list of most run scorers and wicket-takers in Pondicherry T20 2024
Pondicherry South XI beat Yanam XI by four wickets in the seventh game of the Pondicherry T20 2024 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground on Friday, January 5. Pondicherry West XI thumped Pondicherry North XI by 50 runs in another game.

Opener Kaladi Nagar Babu’s marvelous 56-ball 88 helped Yanam post 164-4, but the knock went in vain. Pondicherry South rode on opener Karthikaraja Udayanarayanan’s half-century (58 off 47) and the brisk start by captain Sivamurugan (33 off 18) to chase down the total with five deliveries to spare.

Pondicherry North bowlers Aakash Jaiganesh (3-25) and Shushruth VS (3-24) bowled clinically to bundle Pondicherry West for 140 in 19.3 overs. In response, Harshith S (3-14) and Krishnakumar S (3-24) skittled the opposition for 90 in 17.1 overs.

On that note, here's a look at the top run-getters and wicket-takers of the tournament following Friday’s action.

Pondicherry T20 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsNORunsHSBFAveSR100504s6s
1Kaladi Nagur Babu33-1258841.6790138.89-1316
2Sivamurugan M"}">Sivamurugan M33-87432965133.85--116
3Srajan Khare1116969-57121.05-116
4Karthikaraja Udayanarayanan33-675822.3358115.52-124
5M-Ramakrishna Varma331613530.561100---4
6Vijeesh-MM22-56432856100--32
7Thamizhazhagan R2215252526086.67-113
8Karan Kannan33152282637140.54--24
9Logesh P22-52302645115.56--34
10Vikram Kumar32152405248108.33--14

Yanam XI opener Kaladi Nagar Babu played a fabulous knock, albeit in a losing cause. He has amassed 125 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 138.89 and is the first batter in the Pondicherry T20 to aggregate three-figures.

Pondicherry South XI captain Sivamurugan M is second with 87 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 133.85. His teammate Srajan Khare, who didn’t feature on Saturday, has scored 69 runs in an innings to occupy the third place.

PSXI opener Karthikaraja Udayanarayanan holds the fourth spot with 67 runs in three games, thanks to his half-century in a winning cause. With 61 runs in three innings at a decent strike rate of 100, M Ramakrishna Varma is fifth.

Pondicherry T20 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. NoPlayerMatInnsOversMDRunsWktsBBIAveEconSR45
1Rajakavi Rajagopal33127095/217.785.838-1-
2Harshith S33124973/1474.0810.29---
3Narayanlal3395564/99.176.1191--
4K Kishore Kumar33127462/1912.336.1712---
5M Mathan33114854/119.64.3613.21-1
6Karthigesan-S2284253/238.45.259.6---
7S Rajaram225.53153/146.25.317---
8Hari Prasad A2273142/157.754.4310.5---
9Prabhakaran Gopalakrishnan3311.15642/21145.0116.75---
10Karan Kannan33127542/2318.756.2518---

Pondicherry North XI bowler Rajakavi Rajagopal registered figures of 2-28 in four overs against Pondicherry West XI. He took his tally to nine wickets in three games at an economy rate of eight and has best bowling figures of 5-21.

Harshith S of Pondicherry West XI is second with seven wickets in three games at an economy of 10.29. Narayanlal and K Kishore Kumar have accounted for six wickets apiece to secure third and fourth places, respectively. Narayanlal’s economy of nine gives him the higher place in the standings.

