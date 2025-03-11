Popular South Indian actress picks Virat Kohli as her favorite cricketer

Popular South Indian actress Malavika Mohanan has named former Men in Blue captain Virat Kohli as her favorite cricketer. Known for her roles in films such as ‘Yudhra,’ ‘Beyond the Clouds,’ and more, Malavika recently engaged with her fans on the social media platform X on Tuesday, March 11.

During the interactive session, where she invited fans to ask questions using the hashtag #AskMalavika, one fan, @harsh03443, asked her to reveal her favorite cricketer. In response, the 31-year-old actress wrote:

“Virat Kohli!”

Meanwhile, the Delhi-born cricketer was recently in action during the 2025 Champions Trophy final against New Zealand, which took place on March 9 in Dubai. The Men in Blue defeated the Kiwis by four wickets to claim the championship.

Kohli had a solid tournament, scoring 218 runs in five innings at an average of 54.50, including one half-century and one century.

“Wanted to bounce back after a tough Australia tour” - Virat Kohli reflects on India's victory in the 2025 Champions Trophy

As India defeated New Zealand in the final to claim the 2025 Champions Trophy, veteran batter Virat Kohli mentioned that the team was determined to bounce back after a challenging 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He said [as quoted by ESPNcricinfo]:

“It's been amazing, we wanted to bounce back after a tough Australia tour. Lovely playing with a bunch of amazing youngsters. They're stepping up and taking India in the right direction. After playing for so long, you look forward to playing under pressure. To win titles, the whole team has to step up in different games.”

“People have played such impactful knocks and had spells, that collective effort is what has done it for us. I try to speak to these guys, try to share my experience, tell them how I've played for so long. When you leave, you want to leave in a better position. So many impactful knocks Gill, Shreyas, Rahul, et al have played. The team is in good hands," he added.

Kohli will next be seen representing Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the 2025 IPL, starting March 22.

