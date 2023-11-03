"Porsche with no brakes" - Fans react as Afghanistan beat Netherlands by seven wickets in 2023 World Cup

Another complete all-round performance helped Afghanistan beat the Netherlands by seven wickets in the 2023 World Cup at Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, November 3. It was their fourth win in seven games, third while chasing a target in the ongoing 50-over tournament.

Batting first, the Netherlands were bundled out for 179 in 46.3 overs. Sybrand Engelbrecht top-scored with 58 runs off 86 balls, including six boundaries. Max Odowd and Colin Ackermann also chipped in with scores of 42 (40) and 29 (35), respectively.

Mohammad Nabi starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 3/28, while Noor Ahmed picked up two wickets. Mujeeb Ur Rahman also picked up one wicket.

In response, Afghanistan chased down the total with 19.3 overs to spare. Hashmatullah Shahidi and Azmatullah Omarzai remained unbeaten on 56 (64) and 31 (28), respectively. Rahmat Shah also chipped in half-century 52 (54).

For the Netherlands, Logan van Beek, Paul van Meekeren, and Saqib Zulfiqur picked up one wicket apiece.

Fans on X lauded Afghanistan for another win in the marquee ICC tournament. One user wrote:

"You're a Porsche with no brakes."

Here are some more reactions:

“There are a lot of our refugee people in struggle, I dedicate this win for them” - Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi

Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi got emotional and dedicated his team’s win against the Netherlands to the refugees of Afghanistan. He added that they will give their best in the next two matches for a place in the 2023 World Cup semifinals. At the post-match show, he said:

“I would like to give a message - there are a lot of our refugee people in struggle, we all are watching their videos and we feel their pain. I dedicate this win for them.”

He added:

“We are trying our best to make it to the semi-finals. If we make it, it would be a big achievement for us.”

With the win, Afghanistan jumped one place above to fifth with eight points in the latest 2023 World Cup points table. They, however, will play heavyweights Australia and South Africa in their last two league-stage matches on November 7 and 10, respectively.