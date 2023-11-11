Pride Cup T20 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Aseb Sports Club vs Titan Club, Match 2

The Pride Cup T20 started with two games on Day 1, with City Cricket Club beating Bud CC by 13 runs in the first game. Aseb Sports Club bagged a three-wicket win over Titan Club in the second game. Both games were hosted at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati.

In the first game, City Cricket Club scored 146-8 in 20 overs. No.3 batter Rohan Hazarika was the top-scorer with 49 runs off 44 balls. Rohit Singh was the standout bowler for Bud CC with a four-fer.

In response, Bud CC lost wickets at regular intervals to score 133-7. No batter crossed the 25-run mark, with 21 being the top score. Off-spinner Sanjib Barman and left-arm spinner Abhijot Singh Sidhu were the star bowlers for CCC with two wickets apiece.

In the second game, Titan Club scored a below-par total of 121-5. Opener Tushar Kanji Roy was the standout batter with 57* off 51 with six fours. Leg-spinner Chayan Moni Das and Sumit Shah scalped two wickets each for Aseb Sports Club.

In reply, Aseb Sports Club finished off the chase in 18.1 overs after losing seven wickets. Opener and captain Parag Thakuria was the top-scorer for the side with 28 runs off 16 balls. Leg-spinner Bishal Rudra Paul scalped four wickets for Titan Club but in vain.

Without any further ado, let’s take a look at the updated standings of the 2023 Pride Cup T20.

Aseb Sports Club are atop the points table after the opening day

Aseb Sports Club propelled to the top rank with two points and an NRR of 0.721 after their win over Titan Club. City Cricket Club are second on the points table after their 13-run win over Bud CC with two points and an NRR of 0.650.

Gauhati Town Club, Ankurjyoti Club, New Star Club and River Rine Club are yet to play a game in the season. Bud CC and Titan Club occupy the bottom two spots with NRR of -0.650 and -0.721.