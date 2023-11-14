Pride Cup T20 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after New Star Club vs River Rine Club (Updated) ft. Arpit Bhatewara and Reshab Dipak

On the third day of Pride Cup T20, 2023, Gauhati Town Club faced City Cricket Club in the first game, while New Star Club and River Rine Club locked horns in the second game. Both matches took place at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati.

Gauhati Town Club won the toss and elected to bowl against the City Cricket Club. City Cricket managed to score 116/7 in 20 overs, with just two batters crossing the 20-run mark.

Gokol Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for Gauhati Town Club, with three wickets for 17 runs in four overs. Dhruv Borah scored 49* runs off 32 deliveries and helped Gauhati Town Club win the game by seven wickets in 15 overs.

River Rine Club won the toss against New Star Club and elected to bat. Arpit Bhatewara scored 51 runs off 49 deliveries, including four fours and two sixes, guiding his team to 135/6 in 20 overs. Rituraj Biswas and Amit Boro took two wickets, while Rangajyoti Khargoria and Bishal Roy picked one wicket each for New Star Club.

New Star Club chased down the target in 19 overs with the help of Parvej Musaraf’s 42-run knock off 29 deliveries. Reshab Dipak was the most successful bowler for River Rine, with two wickets for 20 runs in three overs.

Pride Cup T20 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Arnab Borah 2 2 - 78 50 39 77 101.3 - 1 - 11 2 Rohan Hazarika 2 2 - 75 49 37.5 79 94.94 - - 1 8 3 Parvej Musaraf 2 2 - 75 42 37.5 60 125 - - 1 13 4 Dhruv Borah 2 2 2 74 49 - 51 145.1 - - 5 5 5 Bishal Saha 2 2 - 66 60 33 49 134.69 - 1 1 10 6 Tushar Kanji Roy 2 2 1 57 57 57 52 109.62 - 1 - 6 7 Aman Singh 2 2 - 52 32 26 51 101.96 - - 1 4 8 Arpit Bhatewara 1 1 - 51 51 51 49 104.08 - 1 2 4 9 Angshuman Katoni 2 2 - 46 39 23 39 117.95 - - - 8 10 Sumit Kashyap 2 2 - 46 40 23 43 106.98 - - 1 6

Arnab Borah has moved to first place from fourth after his knock of 28 runs off 33 deliveries. He has made 78 runs in two games at a strike rate of 101.30. Rohan Hazarika has moved to second place with 75 runs at an average of 37.50 in two games.

Parvej Musaraf was the highest scorer for New Star Club, with 42 runs off 29 deliveries. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament and has made 75 runs in two games.

Dhruv Borah missed his half-century in his latest outing and is now in fourth position on this list. Borah has 74 runs to his name at a strike rate of 145.10.

Bishal Saha was in first place on this list of leading run-scorers on Sunday and has now dropped to fifth. Bishal has scored 66 runs so far in two games, including a half-century.

Pride Cup T20 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 Rohit Singh-lll 2 2 8 46 7 4/25 6.57 5.75 6.86 1 - - 2 Bishal Rudra Paul 2 2 8 50 5 4/22 10 6.25 9.6 1 - - 3 Gokol Sharma 2 2 6 32 3 3/17 10.67 5.33 12 - - - 4 Deep Nath 1 1 4 23 3 3/23 7.67 5.75 8 - - - 5 Amit Boro 2 2 7 63 3 2/25 21 9 14 - - - 6 Chayan Moni Das 1 1 4 14 2 2/14 7 3.5 12 - - - 7 Sanjib Barman 2 1 4 18 2 2/18 9 4.5 12 - - - 8 Nishchay Sharma 2 2 8 39 2 2/14 19.5 4.88 24 - - - 9 Abhijot Singh Sidhu 2 2 7 36 2 2/20 18 5.14 21 - - - 10 Sumit Saha 1 1 4 25 2 2/25 12.5 6.25 12 - - -

Rohit Singh is still in the first place on the list of highest wicket-takers. He has seven wickets in two games at an average of 6.57, an economy of 5.75, and a strike rate of 6.86.

Bishal Rudra Paul has also retained his place after Monday’s matches. He has five wickets to his name and a bowling average of 10.

Gokol Sharma took three wickets in his last outing against City Cricket Club on Monday and conceded just 17 runs in four overs. He is the third-highest wicket-taker in the tournament.

Deep Nath and Amit Boro have also picked three wickets each and are in the next two spots on this list of bowlers with the most wickets. Nath has a bowling average of 7.67, while Boro has taken wickets at an average of 21.