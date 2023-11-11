Pride Cup T20 2023: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after Titan Club vs Aseb Sports Club (Updated) ft. Tushar Kanji Roy and Bishal Rudra Paul

On the opening day of the Pride Cup T20 2023, two matches were played. In the first game between Bud CC and City Cricket Club, the latter won by 13 runs after posting a total of 146 runs on the board. Rohan Hazarika won the Player of the Match award for his performance as he scored 49 runs off 44 deliveries.

Titan Club faced Aseb Sports Club in the second game of the day and elected to bat after winning the toss. Titan’s openers Tushar Kanji Roy and Aman Singh added 42 runs for the first wicket before Aman was dismissed for 20 runs off 22 deliveries. Vedant Pandey joined Tushar in the middle, and the duo added another 33 runs for the second wicket.

The next few batters couldn’t do much and were dismissed for single-digit scores. Tushar, however, remained at one end and notched up 57 runs off 51 deliveries. His innings helped Titan Club post a total of 121 runs for the loss of five wickets.

Chayan Moni Das and Sumit Saha took two wickets each for Aseb Sports Club, while Bikash Das picked one wicket.

Sankuman Mahanta and Parag Thakuria added a crucial 48 runs for the first wicket. They both were back in the pavilion once Aseb reached 62 runs in nine overs. Chayan Moni Das and Soumyadeep Das added 29 runs for the third wicket.

By this time, Aseb were in a dominant position, which changed in a matter of a few overs. They lost the next four wickets for just 15 runs. But the target was not too far away as they reached 123 runs in 18.1 overs, with three wickets in hand.

Bishal Rudra Paul was the pick of the bowlers, with four wickets for 22 runs in four overs. Vikram Rai took one wicket, while Tirthankar Das picked one wicket.

Pride Cup T20 2023 Most Runs List

Tushar Kanji Roy’s half-century has helped him reach the top of this list. He was the only batter with a half-century on the opening day of the tournament.

Rohan Hazarika missed a well-deserved half-century as he was dismissed for 44 runs off 49 deliveries. Hazarika won the Player of the Match award for this performance.

Angshuman Katoni, the wicketkeeper-batter, was the second-highest run-scorer for City Cricket Club. He made 39 runs off just 29 deliveries and is third on this list.

Parag Thakuria, Aseb Sports Club’s skipper, made 28 runs off 16 deliveries, which consisted of five boundaries and one six. He is fourth among the top run-scorers.

Dharani Rabha made 24 runs off 19 deliveries for City Cricket Club and is present in fifth position on this list.

Pride Cup T20 2023 Most Wickets List

Bishal Rudra Paul and Rohit Singh took four wickets each on the first day of the tournament. They are in the first two places on this list.

Chayan Moni Das bowled an economical spell of two for 14 and won the Player of the Match award in the second game. He is in third place.

Sanjib Barman and Abhijot Singh Sidhu also picked two wickets apiece and occupy the next two positions on this list.