Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Bud Cricket Club vs New Star Club (Updated) ft. Vedant Pandey and Rohit Singh

River Rine Club faced Titan Club in the ninth game of the Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament 2023 on Wednesday, November 15. In the tenth game, Bud Cricket Club took on New Star Club. Both games were played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati.

Titan won the toss and elected to bowl in the first game of the day. River Rine had a great outing with the bat, thanks to a knock of 65 off 46 by Arpit Bhatewara. Ishan Ahmed and Reshab Dipak made 30-plus runs apiece. They helped River Rine post 182-3. Abhigyan Newar took two wickets, while Deep Nath picked up one.

Vedant Pandey did the maximum work for the Titan with the bat but didn’t get the right support from the other end. He made 72 off 48. Titan were bundled out for 142 runs in 18.2 overs. Samik Das took four wickets for 12 runs in 3.2 overs and was the most successful bowler for River Rine.

In the other game, New Star Club won the toss against Bud Cricket Club and asked them to bat. Bud CC were bundled for 149 runs in 20 overs. Jitu Ali was the highest scorer with 39 off 30. Parvej Musaraf starred with the ball for New Star Club with three wickets for 23 runs in four overs.

Rohit Singh did an impressive task with the ball and made the game a one-sided affair. He picked up seven wickets for 20 runs in four overs. New Star could only make 94 before getting bundled out in 18 overs.

Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Parvej Musaraf 4 4 - 161 51 40.25 133 121.05 - 1 4 20 2 Vedant Pandey 3 3 - 116 72 38.67 94 123.4 - 1 2 13 3 Arpit Bhatewara 2 2 1 116 65 116 95 122.11 - 2 5 9 4 Dhruv Borah"}">Dhruv Borah 3 3 2 105 49 105 75 140 - - 5 9 5 Juneid Rehan 4 4 1 100 58 33.33 106 94.34 - 1 1 9 6 Romario Sharma 3 3 1 92 86 46 60 153.33 - 1 4 9 7 Arnab Borah 4 3 - 79 50 26.33 81 97.53 - 1 - 11 8 Rohan Hazarika 3 3 - 78 49 26 89 87.64 - - 1 8 9 Tushar Kanji Roy 3 3 1 69 57 34.5 70 98.57 - 1 - 7 10 Sumit Kashyap 3 3 - 69 40 23 63 109.52 - - 1 10

Parvej Musaraf continues to top the batting shorts. He has made 161 runs in four games at an average of 40.25 and a strike rate of 121.05.

Vedant Pandey scored his first half-century of the season in the game and has reached the second place. He has 116 runs in three outings. Arpit Bhatewara became the only batter with two half-centuries in the tournament. He has made 116 runs at a strike rate of 122.11.

Dhruv Borah has slipped from second to fourth place. He has made 105 runs in three games at an average of 105.

Juneid Rehan, New Star Club’s opener, scored 24 off 33 on Wednesday. He's the fifth leading run-scorer with 100 runs in four games at an average of 33.33.

Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 Rohit Singh-lll 3 3 12 66 14 7/20 4.71 5.5 5.14 1 1 - 2 Parvej Musaraf 4 4 14 74 6 3/23 12.33 5.29 14 - - - 3 Bishal Rudra Paul 3 3 11 80 5 4/22 16 7.27 13.2 1 - - 4 Samik Das 1 1 3.2 12 4 4/12 3 3.6 5 1 - - 5 Deep Nath 2 2 8 50 4 3/23 12.5 6.25 12 - - - 6 Amit Boro 3 3 11 90 4 2/25 22.5 8.18 16.5 - - - 7 Dhruv Borah 3 2 8 22 3 3/7 7.33 2.75 16 - - - 8 Nishchay Sharma 3 3 12 58 3 2/14 19.33 4.83 24 - - - 9 Gokol Sharma 3 2 6 32 3 3/17 10.67 5.33 12 - - - 10 Abdul Ajij Khuraishi 3 3 7.5 57 3 1/2 19 7.28 15.67 - - 1

Rohit Singh is the leading wicket-taker in the tournament since day one. His seven-wicket haul on Wednesday has helped him cement his place at the top. He has 14 wickets at an average of 4.71.

Parvej Musaraf has moved from fifth place to second after his three-wicket haul. He has six wickets in four games at an economy of 5.29. Bishal Rudra Paul was second in the wicket-takers list on Tuesday but has slipped to third. He has five wickets at an average of 16 in three games.

Samik Das played his first game of the season on Wednesday and took four wickets for 12 runs in 3.2 overs. He's fourth in the wicket-takers list.

Deep Nath has also taken four wickets, which have come in two games at a bowling average of 12.50.