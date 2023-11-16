Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets after Gauhati Town Club vs Titan Club (Updated) ft. Dhruv Borah and Sumit Saha

On Thursday, November 16, Ankurjyoti Club faced Aseb Sports Club in the 11th game of the Pride Cup 2023. In the 12th game, Gauhati Town Club took on Titan Club. Both these matches were played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati.

Aseb Sports Club won the toss and elected to bowl against Ankurjyoti. Akash Basfor, Aviroop Sengupta, and Doikho Das scored 30-plus runs each for Ankurjoti, helping them reach 149 runs in 20 overs. Das made a quickfire 31 runs off just 13 deliveries and hit one boundary and three sixes.

Sumit Saha was the pick of the bowlers, with four wickets for 20 runs in four overs while Bishal Das and Pankaj Das took one wicket each.

In reply, Aseb Sports Club could make only 95 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Only one batter managed to make more than 20 runs for Aseb. Ankurjyoti won this game by 54 runs. Himanshu Saraswati was the most successful bowler for Aseb and took two wickets for nine runs, including one maiden over.

In the other Pride Cup match, Gauhati Town Club elected to bat after winning the toss against the Titan Club. Mahadananda Borah made 43 runs off 48 deliveries, and Dhruv Borah scored 46 runs off 39 deliveries. They helped Gauhati reach a total of 136 runs for the loss of seven wickets at the end of the 20-over mark.

Bishal Rudra Paul picked two wickets for Titan Club and gave away 21 runs in four overs. All the other three bowlers, apart from Vedant Pandey and Biraj Chetri, picked one wicket each.

Aman Singh, the wicketkeeper-batter, scored 38 runs off 40 deliveries, but no other batter managed to cross the 30-run mark for the Titan. They almost came close to the target but fell short by just three runs in the end. Kangkan Talukdar took three wickets for 20 runs in four overs and was adjudged Player of the Match.

Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Parvej Musaraf 4 4 - 161 51 40.25 133 121.05 - 1 4 20 2 Dhruv Borah 4 4 2 151 49 75.5 114 132.46 - - 7 12 3 Vedant Pandey 4 4 - 137 72 34.25 113 121.24 - 1 3 13 4 Arpit Bhatewara 2 2 1 116 65 116 95 122.11 - 2 5 9 5 Juneid Rehan 4 4 1 100 58 33.33 106 94.34 - 1 1 9 6 Aman Singh 4 4 - 95 38 23.75 96 98.96 - - 2 8 7 Romario Sharma 3 3 1 92 86 46 60 153.33 - 1 4 9 8 Sumit Kashyap 4 4 - 82 40 20.5 73 112.33 - - 1 12 9 Arnab Borah 4 3 - 79 50 26.33 81 97.53 - 1 - 11 10 Rohan Hazarika 3 3 - 78 49 26 89 87.64 - - 1 8

Parvej Musaraf is still at the top of the list of the highest run-scorers in the Pride Cup 2023. He has made 161 runs in four games at an average of 40.25 and a strike rate of 121.05, with one half-century to his name.

Dhruv Borah has moved to second place from fourth and has scored 151 runs at a strike rate of 132.46. Meanwhile, Vedant Pandey has slipped to third place from second. He has 137 runs to his name at an average of 34.25 and a strike rate of 121.24.

Arpit Bhatewara has moved one place down from third to fourth, scoring a half-century in each of his two outings so far, taking his total to 116 runs. Juneid Rehan is still in fifth position and has amassed 100 runs in four games at an average of 33.33.

Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 Rohit Singh-lll 3 3 12 66 14 7/20 4.71 5.5 5.14 1 1 - 2 Bishal Rudra Paul 4 4 15 101 7 4/22 14.43 6.73 12.86 1 - 1 3 Parvej Musaraf 4 4 14 74 6 3/23 12.33 5.29 14 - - - 4 Sumit saha 2 2 8 45 6 4/20 7.5 5.63 8 1 - - 5 Kangkan Talukdar 4 4 12 58 5 3/20 11.6 4.83 14.4 - - - 6 Samik Das 1 1 3.2 12 4 4/12 3 3.6 5 1 - - 7 Dhruv Borah 4 3 12 49 4 3/7 12.25 4.08 18 - - - 8 Nishchay Sharma 4 4 16 79 4 2/14 19.75 4.94 24 - - - 9 Deep Nath 2 2 8 50 4 3/23 12.5 6.25 12 - - - 10 Amit Boro 3 3 11 90 4 2/25 22.5 8.18 16.5 - - -

Rohit Singh took seven wickets in his last outing and now has 14 wickets to his name in three matches at an average of 4.71. He has maintained his position at the top of this list of bowlers with the most wickets in the Pride Cup 2023.

Bishal Rudra Paul has moved one place and is now in second position. He has taken seven wickets in four games at an economy of 6.73.

Parvej Musaraf has slipped from second place to third and has picked six wickets so far. Sumit Saha and Kangkan Talukdar have broken into the top 10 after their bowling performances in their latest outings. Saha has picked six wickets, while Talukdar has taken five wickets.