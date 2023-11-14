Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament 2023 Most Runs and Most Wickets after New Star Club vs City Cricket Club (Updated) ft. Romario Sharma and Dhruv Borah

Gauhati Town Club faced Ankurjyoti Club in the 7th match of the Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament 2023 on Tuesday, November 14. It was the first game of the day. New Star Club locked horns with City Cricket Club in the second game. Both the matches were played at the Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati.

In the first game, Ankurjoti won the toss and elected to bowl. Gokol Sharma and Sumit Kashyap added 36 runs for the first wicket but were dismissed within a span of four deliveries.

The highlight of the innings was a partnership of 62 runs for the fourth wicket between Yuvraj Tewari and Dhruv Borah. It helped Gauhati Town Club post 148 runs for the loss of five wickets on the board. Sameer Dewra was the most successful bowler for Ankurjyoti, with two wickets for 18 runs in four overs.

Ankurjyoti had a disastrous start to their chase and lost seven wickets for just 32 runs. The tailenders did a decent job with the bat, taking the team’s total to 105 runs. Ankurjyoti lost their first game of the season by 43 runs. Borah had the best bowling figures for Gauhati Town Club, picking three wickets for just seven runs in four overs.

In the other game, City Cricket Club elected to bat first after winning the toss against New Star Club and made 154 runs for the loss of five wickets. Skipper Romario Sharma led from the front and made 86 runs off just 51 deliveries.

This is the highest individual score in the tournament so far. Parvej Musaraf took two wickets, while Rangajyoti Khargoria, Akash Chetri and Arun Sonar picked one wicket each.

New Star Club’s openers, Juneid Rehan and Parvej Musaraf, provided a grand start to the chase. Musaraf was the first to get dismissed after playing a fiery knock of 51 runs off just 38 deliveries. Rehan remained unbeaten on 58 runs off 50 deliveries and helped New Star Club win the game by seven wickets.

Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament 2023 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 4s 6s 1 Parvej Musaraf 3 3 - 126 51 42 98 128.57 - 1 3 18 2 Dhruv Borah 3 3 2 105 49 105 75 140 - - 5 9 3 Romario Sharma 3 3 1 92 86 46 60 153.33 - 1 4 9 4 Rohan Hazarika 3 3 - 78 49 26 89 87.64 - - 1 8 5 Arnab Borah 3 2 - 78 50 39 77 101.3 - 1 - 11 6 Juneid Rehan 3 3 1 76 58 38 73 104.11 - 1 1 8 7 Sumit Kashyap 3 3 - 69 40 23 63 109.52 - - 1 10 8 Bishal Saha 2 2 - 66 60 33 49 134.69 - 1 1 10 9 Yuvraj Tewari 3 2 1 65 43 65 55 118.18 - - 2 6 10 Tushar Kanji Roy 2 2 1 57 57 57 52 109.62 - 1 - 6

Parvej Musaraf’s match-winning knock of 51 runs off 38 deliveries has helped him reach the top of the list of batters with the most runs. He has amassed 126 runs in three games at an average of 42 and a strike rate of 128.57.

Dhruv Borah has moved from fourth to second after today’s knock of 31 runs off 24 deliveries. He is one of the two batters who have made over 100 runs this season and has a batting strike rate of 140.

Romario Sharma made the highest score in the tournament so far against New Star Club, which has helped him break into the top 10. He now has 92 runs to his name with a batting strike rate of 153.33, the highest among the top 10 run-getters.

Rohan Hazarika has slipped from second place to fourth and has made 78 runs in three outings. Arnab Borah has also scored 78 runs and was the leading run-scorer in the tournament until Monday. Borah is now in fifth place.

Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament 2023 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns Overs Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 MD 1 Rohit Singh-lll 2 2 8 46 7 4/25 6.57 5.75 6.86 1 - - 2 Bishal Rudra Paul 2 2 8 50 5 4/22 10 6.25 9.6 1 - - 3 Dhruv Borah 3 2 8 22 3 3/7 7.33 2.75 16 - - - 4 Nishchay Sharma 3 3 12 58 3 2/14 19.33 4.83 24 - - - 5 Parvej Musaraf 3 3 10 51 3 2/29 17 5.1 20 - - - 6 Gokol Sharma 3 2 6 32 3 3/17 10.67 5.33 12 - - - 7 Deep Nath 1 1 4 23 3 3/23 7.67 5.75 8 - - - 8 Abdul Ajij Khuraishi 3 3 7.5 57 3 1/2 19 7.28 15.67 - - 1 9 Amit Boro 2 2 7 63 3 2/25 21 9 14 - - - 10 Chayan Moni Das 1 1 4 14 2 2/14 7 3.5 12 - - -

Rohit Singh continues to dominate the list of highest wicket-takers in the tournament. He has seven wickets to his name at an average of just 6.57.

Bishal Rudra Paul also maintained his position in the second place and has taken five wickets in just two games.

Dhruv Borah bowled one of the best spells in the tournament against Ankurjyoti Club and has jumped to third place. He maintained an average of 7.33 and has taken three wickets.

Nishchay Sharma has jumped from 8th place to 4th after taking one wicket against Ankurjyoti Club. He has picked three wickets at an economy rate of 4.83.

Parvej Musaraf had a great outing with both bat and ball against City Cricket Club. His two-wicket haul helped him reach the fifth position, and he now has three wickets.