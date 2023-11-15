Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Bud Cricket Club vs New Star Club, Match 10

In the Pride Cup 2023 standings, New Star Club is in the lead with six points after having won three of their four matches. Although they weren't able to secure a triumph over Bud Cricket to make it four in four, they still remain on top.

Guwahati Town Club continues to take second place with four points and a net run rate (NRR) of 1.147. Meanwhile, Bud Cricket Club has garnered four points and an NRR of 1.017, putting them in third place from fourth, following their latest victory. Rising to fourth from sixth with an impressive NRR of 0.746 is the River Rhine Club.

Meanwhile, both Aseb Sports Club and City Cricket Club have fallen in the ranks to fifth and sixth place, respectively. The Titans Club and Ankur Jyoti Club, unfortunately, still remain at the bottom of the Pride cup standings with zero wins so far.

It's worth noting that the Titans Club's NRR is a dismal -1.264, while Ankur Jyoti has even lower with a -2.150 NRR.

Bud Cricket and River Rine secure wins in Pride Cup

Put to bat first, Rive Rine Club made 182 runs for the loss of four wickets at the end of the first innings against Titan Club in the Pride Cup. Wicketkeeper Arpit Bhatewara remained not out scoring 65 runs off 46 balls at a strike rate of 141.3.

Apart from Titans’ bowler Abhigyan Newar, none of the other players managed to make a significant impact. This led to a rather ordinary bowling performance from the team overall.

The Titans got bundled up for 142 runs in 18.2 overs during the chase. Lone fighter Vedant Pandey scored 72 runs off 48 balls at a strike rate of 150 but did not have ample support from the other end to accomplish the given total. Samik Das picked up four wickets for River Rhine at an economy of 3.6. Jacky Ali complimented him with two wickets at an economy of 6.5.

On the other hand, Bud Cricket Club registered a dominant victory over New Star Club by a margin of 55 runs in the Pride Cup. Batting first the Bud Cricket Club made 149 runs at the end of the first innings. Pervez Musharraf secured three wickets with an economy of 5.8 for New Stars, while Captain Abhijit Roy contributed with two wickets at an economy of 6.0.

The Bud Cricket Club displayed exceptional bowling performance to bundle out the entire New Star Club for 94 runs. Bowler Rohit Singh displayed sheer brilliance, claiming seven wickets with an impressive economy of 5.00 during his four-over spell.