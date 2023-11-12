Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Bud Cricket Club vs Titan Club, Match 4

Two matches of the Pride Cup T20 were played on Sunday, November 12. New Star Club beat Gauhati Town Club by seven wickets in the third match of the tournament. Meanwhile, Bud Cricket Club registered a 19-run win against Titan Club in the fourth encounter.

In the first game of the day, Gauhati Town Club struggled with the bat. They only managed a total of 129/3 in their 20 overs. Sumit Kashyap was the top-scorer with 40 runs off 37 balls. Pervez Musaraf, Akash Chetri, and Amit Boro picked up a wicket each for New Star Club.

It turned out to be a comfortable chase for New Star Club as they got over the line with seven wickets and as many balls to spare. Arnab Borah led the chase with a 44-ball 50 as Pervez (33) and Anurag Talukdar (28*) made key contributions along the way.

Batting first in the second game, Bud Cricket Club put up a formidable total of 166/7. Bishal Saha slammed a 37-ball 60, striking at 162.16. Cameos from Amit Sinha (17 off 11) and Dibakar Johri (18* off 8) provided a strong finish to their innings. Deep Nath was the pick of the bowlers for Titan Club with three wickets.

In reply, Titan Club eventually fell short of the target, ending their 20 overs at 147/8. Aman Singh (32), Bijit Das (29), and Vedant Pandey (22) all got starts but failed to convert their innings into big scores. Vikram Rai put up a valiant effort in the end, smashing an unbeaten 8-ball 28.

Rohit Singh returned with figures of 3/21 for Bud CC, while Chintu Deka grabbed a couple of wickets as well. Here’s a look at where the teams currently stand in the 2023 Pride Cup T20 tournament.

Aseb Sports Club remain atop the points table

Aseb Sports Club, with a win in their opening game, remain at the top of the table. They have two points and a Net Run Rate (NRR) of 0.721. City Cricket Club are second in the table with two points and a NRR of 0.650.

With a convincing win in today’s game, New Star Club are in the third position. With two points, they are only behind the top two teams on NRR (0.612). After suffering a loss in their opening game, Bud CC bounced back with a victory today and have moved up three places to the fourth position with two points and a NRR of 0.150.

Ankurjyoti Club and River Rine Club, who are yet to play a game, currently stand fifth and sixth, respectively. Gauhati Town Club have dropped to the seventh position with a NRR of -0.612 after their defeat today.

Titan Club, with two consecutive defeats, are at the very bottom of the table with a NRR of -0.872.