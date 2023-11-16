Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Guwahati Town Club vs Titan Club, Match 12

After their close win over the Titans Club, Guwahati Town Club now sit at the top of the table with six points and a net run rate of +0.889. New Stars Club are level on points but are second with an NRR of -0.349.

Meanwhile, Bud Cricket Club have four points and an NRR of 1.017, putting them in third place, up from fourth after their last win. Rising to fourth from sixth with an impressive NRR of 0.746 are the River Rhine Club owing to their latest victory.

Meanwhile, both Aseb Sports Club and City Cricket Club have fallen to fifth and sixth place, respectively. The Titans Club, unfortunately, remain at the bottom of the standings with zero wins so far.

Ankur Jyoti Club have elevated themselves to the seventh position having its recent win against Aseb Sports Club.

Ankur Jyoti register first win; Titans still looking for a win in the Pride Cup

Ankur Jyoti Club clinched a crucial 54-run win against Aseb Sports Club in the Pride Cup. The Ankur Jyoti team scored 149/6 after batting first. Aviroop Sengupta (32 runs off 22 balls, SR 145.5) and Doikho Das (31 runs off 13 balls, SR 238.5) made noteworthy contributions.

Sumit Saha claimed four wickets at an economy of 5 for Aseb. The Aseb Sports Club were then restricted to just 95 runs by the Ankur Jyoti Club's bowlers. Himanshu Saraswati's two wickets at an impressive economy of 2.3 facilitated a much-needed triumph for the team.

On the other hand, the Titans Club faced off against Guwahati Town Club in a fiercely fought match that ultimately resulted in a narrow three-run victory for the latter.

Batting first, Guwahati scored 136 runs with Captain Dhruv Borah contributing 46 runs off 39 balls (SR 117.9) and Mahadananda Borah contributing with 43 runs off 48 balls (SR 89.6).

Despite the best efforts of Titan Club's batter Aman Singh, who got 38 runs off 40 balls (SR 95), their pursuit of a first win in the tournament fell short. Guwahati's Kangkan Talukdar was a standout performer, securing three wickets with an impressive economy of 5.