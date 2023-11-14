Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after New Star Club vs City Cricket Club, Match 8

On Day 4 of the Pride T20 Cricket Tournament 2023, a total of two games were played. In the first game of the day, Gauhati Cricket Club came out on top by 43 runs against Ankurjyoti Club. Meanwhile, New Star Club secured a seven-wicket win against City Cricket Club in the second contest of the day.

New Star Club (Six points) ascended to the top spot in the standings after their win over City Cricket Club. Gauhati Town Club moved one position up to occupy the second rank with four points after bagging a win over Ankurjyoti Club by 43 runs.

Aseb Sports Club slipped to third spot with two points and a net run rate of 0.721. Bud CC are placed fourth with two points and a NRR of 0.15. City Cricket Club continued to stay at the fifth rank with two points and a net run rate of -0.521.

River Rine Club and Titan Club are occupying sixth and seventh spots, respectively, after going winless. Ankurjyoti Club slipped to the last position, having lost their opening encounter of the tournament.

Ankurjyoti Club start the season on a losing note

In the first game, Ankurjyoti Club elected to bowl first. Gauhati batter Yuvraj Tewari's 43-run knock proved too much for the opposition bowlers. In the death overs, Dhruv Borah contributed 31 runs to post a total of 148/5 in 20 overs.

Off-spinner Sameer Dewra conceded just 18 runs for two wickets in his four-over spell.

In response, Ankurjyoti Club collapsed to 32/7 in 11.1 overs. However, some late cameos from Himanshu Saraswati (22), Sameer Dewra (22), and Doikho Das (23) took the team to a respectable total of 105 in 19.2 overs, losing the game by 43 runs.

Leg-spinner Dhruv Borah was the wrecker-in-chief for Gauhati with a three-fer in his four-over spell, conceding just seven runs.

In the second game, City Cricket Club won the toss and opted to bat first. Captain Romario Sharma's unbeaten 86-run knock off 51 balls, featuring nine fours and four sixes, helped them reach a competitive total of 154/5 in 20 overs.

Left-arm pacer Parvej Musaraf bagged two wickets for New Star Club in the first innings.

In response, NSC openers Juneid Rehan and Parvej Musaraf stitched together a 75-run partnership for the first wicket. After shining with the ball, Musaraf went on to score 51 runs off 38 balls. His innings included five fours and a couple of sixes.

Juneid Rehan stood tall till the end of the chase, scoring an unbeaten 58, and finishing the game in 19.2 overs.