Pride Cup T20 Cricket Tournament 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after New Star Club vs River Rine Club, Match 6

Gauhati Town Club secured a seven-wicket win over City Cricket Club in the fifth match of Pride Cup T20 2023 on Monday, November 13. Meanwhile, New Star Club bagged a six-wicket win against River Rine Club in the sixth contest. Amingaon Cricket Ground in Guwahati hosted both encounters.

New Star Club, with four points, rose to pole position in the Pride Cup standings after registering a win over River Rine Club. Aseb Sports Club slipped to the second position with two points at a net run rate of 0.721.

Gauhati Town Club moved to the third position from seventh after securing a win over City Cricket Club. Bud CC and City Cricket Club are occupying the fourth and fifth spots, respectively, with two points apiece.

Ankurjyoti Club, River Rine Club, and Titan Club are holding on to the bottom three positions. Titan Club has played two games and is winless, carrying the wooden spoon with an NRR of -0.872.

Gauhati Town Club and New Star Club bag wins

In the fifth match of the tournament, City Cricket Club were asked to bat first after losing the toss. Rohan Hazarika (26) and Dharani Rabha (21) were the top scorers as their team racked up a below par total of 116/7 in 20 overs.

Gokol Sharma was the wrecker-in-chief with the ball, scalping three crucial wickets of Wasiqur Rahman, Rohan Hazarika, and Ramario Sharma. Nishchay Sharma scalped two wickets, with Abdul Ajij and Bishal Sharma picking up one wicket apiece.

In response, Gauhati Town Club completed the chase in just 15 overs. No.4 batter Dhruv Bora was the top-scorer in the chase, scoring 49* off 32 with five fours and three sixes. He received good support from Yuvraj Tewari (22*) and Bishal Sharma (21).

In the sixth match, River Rine Club opted to bat first and scored a total of 135/6 in 20 overs. No.3 batter Arpit Bhatewara was the standout player for the side, scoring 51 off 49. Rituraj Biswas and Amit Boro scalped two wickets apiece for New Star Club.

In reply, New Star Club chased down the total in 19 overs, winning the game with six wickets remaining. Opening batter Parvej Musaraf was the top-scorer for the side with his 42-run knock in just 29 balls, featuring seven fours and one six. Arnab Borah (28) and Rituraj Biswas (20) were also standout performers with the bat for NSC.