Prithvi Shaw carried off the field after injury scare in Vijay Hazare Trophy final

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw suffered an injury scare and had to be carried off the field during the first innings of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Uttar Pradesh.
The unfortunate incident happened during the 24th over bowled by Prashant Solanki. The leg-spinner forced UP opener Madhav Kaushik to edge an attempted drive to slip, where the ball hit Shaw flush on his left shin before he had time to react.
The 21-year-old Shaw did not get up from the ground and appeared to be in serious pain. Worryingly for Mumbai fans, their in-form opener was then carried off the field by the physio and his teammates.
The injury to their skipper could not have come at a worse time for Mumbai as the UP openers were going great guns, having added exactly 100 runs without losing a wicket.
It took no time for the news of Shaw's injury to spread on social media, with fans empathizing with him and speculating whether he would be able to bat come the second innings. Here's how some of the fans reacted:
Prithvi Shaw has been in fine form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having smashed four centuries including a double hundred (227*) against Puducherry in the group stages.
Mumbai fans heave a sigh of relief as Prithvi Shaw back on the field
There was finally some good news for fans as Shaw was seen back on the pitch after some 10 overs. Shaw did not look in too much discomfort and was spotted fielding in his preferred slip position.
Mumbai fans will be hoping that Prithvi Shaw comes out to bat and smashes another matchwinning knock to lead them to the trophy.
They will need it too as UP have set Shaw's men a huge target of 313 runs riding on the back of opener Madhav Kaushik's brilliant 158*.