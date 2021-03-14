Prithvi Shaw carried off the field after injury scare in Vijay Hazare Trophy final

Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw suffered an injury scare and had to be carried off the field during the first innings of the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy final against Uttar Pradesh.

The unfortunate incident happened during the 24th over bowled by Prashant Solanki. The leg-spinner forced UP opener Madhav Kaushik to edge an attempted drive to slip, where the ball hit Shaw flush on his left shin before he had time to react.

The 21-year-old Shaw did not get up from the ground and appeared to be in serious pain. Worryingly for Mumbai fans, their in-form opener was then carried off the field by the physio and his teammates.

The injury to their skipper could not have come at a worse time for Mumbai as the UP openers were going great guns, having added exactly 100 runs without losing a wicket.

It took no time for the news of Shaw's injury to spread on social media, with fans empathizing with him and speculating whether he would be able to bat come the second innings. Here's how some of the fans reacted:

Not a good sign for Mumbai in Final Match, his Capitan Prithvi Shaw has left the field, he is really in pain. pic.twitter.com/S8LKYPsu6T — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 14, 2021

Bhai yeh Prithvi Shaw ka trademark ho gaya hai as sson as he gets into good form🙄🙄🙄 pic.twitter.com/32kYkaPfKA — Ashish ®️ (@JontyPenesar) March 14, 2021

I hope Prithvi Shaw is okay!!!



Single-handedly taken Mumbai in the final and has led us brilliantly. Don't want it to end on a sad note. 🥺#VijayHazareTrophy2021 — Vinesh Prabhu (@vlp1994) March 14, 2021

When Shaw got hit by the ball commentators went like: Bina khele hi lbw ho gaye, Kuch bhi Mtlb 🤦🏼‍♀️



Prithvi Shaw has been carried off, he’s quite in pain. He should directly bat now & avoid fielding

But absence of your captain on field 🥲 — Shrutika Gaekwad (@Shrutika_45_) March 14, 2021

Prithvi Shaw has been in fine form in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, having smashed four centuries including a double hundred (227*) against Puducherry in the group stages.

Fifty up for Prithvi Shaw in the semifinals.

Shaw has completed 600 runs in #VijayHazareTrophy 2021 with an Avg of 200+ and a tremendous SR of 130+.



53*(49) vs Kar [ongoing]

105*(89) vs Delhi

34(38) vs Maha

227*(152) vs Puducherry

36(30) vs Raj

2(5) vs Himachal

185*(123) vs Sau pic.twitter.com/ulve3LxiPR — K I R A N 🇮🇳 (@Kiran_reddy_k) March 11, 2021

Mumbai fans heave a sigh of relief as Prithvi Shaw back on the field

There was finally some good news for fans as Shaw was seen back on the pitch after some 10 overs. Shaw did not look in too much discomfort and was spotted fielding in his preferred slip position.

Mumbai fans will be hoping that Prithvi Shaw comes out to bat and smashes another matchwinning knock to lead them to the trophy.

They will need it too as UP have set Shaw's men a huge target of 313 runs riding on the back of opener Madhav Kaushik's brilliant 158*.