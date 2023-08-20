Prithvi Shaw shares ‘words of wisdom’ on Instagram as he recovers from knee injury

Indian batter Prithvi Shaw shared words of wisdom on social media as he undergoes recovery from a knee injury that cut short his county stint with Northamptonshire. The youngster used a metaphor to compare the similarities between a staircase and life.

On Friday, August 19, Shaw took to Instagram to share a picture of his injured leg while walking downstairs. The right-handed batter captioned the post:

“People give hands when you step up in life and always leave it when you go down from steps,” along with a heart emoji.

Shaw's latest Instagram story.

For the uninitiated, Shaw injured his knee while fielding against Durham. The scan reports suggested that his injury was even worse than initially expected. In a statement, Northampton said:

“Prithvi Shaw has been ruled out of the remainder of his stint with Northamptonshire.”

Shaw is now under the guidance of the Board of Control for Cricket in India. He was scheduled to meet a specialist in London on Friday (August 19).

Prithvi Shaw was tournament’s highest run-scorer

Prithvi Shaw finished as the One Day Cup’s highest runscorer, chalking 429 runs in just four games, including 244 against Somerset and an unbeaten 125 against Durham.

The 244 from the 23-year-old was the sixth-highest score in List-A cricket. The highest score is held by Tamil Nadu's Narayanan Jagadeeshan (277 off 141) against Arunachal Pradesh in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. It was Shaw’s second List-A double century.

Northamptonshire head coach John Sadler lauded Shaw for his exploits in the 50-over format:

"In his short stint, Prithvi has made a huge impact on us as a club. It is a huge shame he would not be with us for the remainder of this competition. He is an extremely humble young man. He is very respectful and had been so grateful for the opportunity to represent Northamptonshire."

He added:

"As well as his performances on the field, he had a huge impact in our dressing room. Nobody wanted to win games more than him, and he contributed to us doing so. We wish him well and hope to see him scoring runs again soon."

Shaw is unlikely to return to action for the next two months.