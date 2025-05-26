Priyank Panchal, former Gujarat and India A captain, announces retirement from all forms of cricket

Former Gujarat and India A captain Priyank Panchal announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Monday, May 26. The 35-year-old shared the news on social media, adding that it was a moment that filled him with a lot of gratitude.

Panchal's last first-class match for Gujarat came against Kerala in Ahmedabad in February 2025, where he made 148 runs in the first innings. His team bowed out in the semi-final stage of the Ranji Trophy season after Kerala took a two-run lead in dramatic fashion.

"I, Priyank Panchal, announce my retirement from first-class cricket with immediate effect. It’s an emotional moment. It’s an enriching moment, and it’s a moment which fills me with a lot of gratitude," Panchal wrote on X on Monday, May 26.

Panchal made his first-class debut against Saurashtra in 2008 and scored 8856 runs in 127 first-class matches at an average of 45.18 with a highest score of 314 not out. He also made 3672 runs in 97 List A matches at an average of 40.80. He also represented Gujarat in 59 T20 matches.

Priyank Panchal's role in Gujarat winning their maiden Ranji Trophy title

Gujarat's crowning moment in the Ranji Trophy came in the 2016-17 season, when they defeated Mumbai in Indore to win the prestigious title for the first time.

Panchal's contribution to the triumph was pivotal. The right-hander made 1310 runs in 10 matches that season at an average of 87.33 with five centuries and four half-centuries.

It remains the fifth-highest aggregate of runs made by a batter in one season. Former India batter VVS Laxman leads that list with 1415 runs in the 1999-2000 season.

While Panchal could not represent the country at the highest level, he was picked for many India A series and was appointed the captain as well. Panchal did not play in the Indian Premier League, right through his career.

