Pro Kabaddi Top Raider, Top Defender 2021: Most Raid Points, Most Tackle Points (Updated) after JAI vs DEL

Three major streaks ended in the eighth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League last night in Bengaluru. Dabang Delhi KC's seven-match unbeaten streak ended at the hands of Jaipur Pink Panthers when they went down to the Season 1 champions 28-30.

During the battle between Delhi and Jaipur, the Super 10 streaks of Naveen Kumar and Arjun Deshwal also ended. Both young raiders failed to cross the 10-raid points mark for the first time in a PKL match this season.

Now that the Delhi vs Jaipur match is in done and dusted, here's a look at the updated Most Raid Points and Most Tackle Points lists of PKL 8.

Most Raid Points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Naveen Kumar and Arjun Deshwal are the top two names on the raiders' leaderboard at the moment. Kumar took his overall tally to 130 raid points against Jaipur, while Arjun inched closer to the 100 raid point milestone and is now one point shy of achieving it.

Arjun's seven raid points against Dabang Delhi KC have taken him above Maninder Singh and Pawan Kumar Sehrawat on the leaderboard. Meanwhile, Vikash Kandola returned to fifth position by scoring eight raid points against Tamil Thalaivas.

Most Tackle Points in Pro Kabaddi 2021

Surjeet Singh became the first defender to score 30 tackle points in PKL 8 (Image: PKL)

Tamil Thalaivas captain Surjeet Singh scored a High 5 against the Haryana Steelers to become the first defender to touch the 30 tackle points mark in Pro Kabaddi Season 8. His teammate Sagar Rathee also scored a High 5 in the match and is second on the leaderboard with 28 tackle points.

Jaideep completes the top 3 of the defenders' leaderboard with 26 tackle points to his name. He scored four of them last night against the Tamil Thalaivas.

