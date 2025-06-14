"Probably the best innings by any South African batter" - England legend's massive praise for Aiden Markram over WTC 2025 final heroics

Former England batter Kevin Pietersen has praised South Africa opener Aiden Markram for his match-winning century. The Proteas beat Australia by five wickets in the WTC 2025 final at Lord's, London, on June 14. The remarks came as Markram scored 136 runs off 207 deliveries with the help of 14 boundaries by spending 373 minutes at the crease.

The 30-year-old got out only when the Proteas needed just six runs while chasing 282 in the fourth innings. This was his eighth Test ton and third in the fourth innings.

Visiting batters with 4th innings hundreds at Lord’s

214* - Gordon Greenidge (WI) vs ENG, 1984 138 - Roy Fredericks (WI) vs ENG, 1976 136 - Michael Clarke (AUS) vs ENG, 2009 109* - Ajit Agarkar (IND) vs ENG, 2002 102* - Sir Don Bradman (AUS) vs ENG, 1938 102* - Aiden Markram (SA) vs AUS, 2025

Pietersen believes that Markram played the best innings by a South African batter under relentless pressure, calling it extraordinary. The cricketer-turned-commentator told JioHotstar (via ANI):

"Probably the best innings any South African batter has ever played in Test match cricket. It might not go down as the most attacking or entertaining if you look back at South Africa's Test history -- but when you factor in the expectation, the stage, and the pressure after failing in the first innings, it was extraordinary."

"Whether you are a batter or a bowler, when your country is counting on you and you have to deliver -- that pressure is immense. He lost Rickelton early, yet still went on to produce something truly magnificent. It's hard to even describe the kind of pressure he was under," he added.

Openers with most 100s in 4th innings in Tests

4 - Sunil Gavaskar 4 - Graeme Smith 3 - Herbert Sutcliffe 3 - Geoffrey Boycott 3 - Gordon Greenidge 3 - Graham Gooch 3 - Aiden Markram

"Face of that belief" - Former India batter on Aiden Markram's match-winning knock in WTC 2025 final

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar lauded Aiden Markram for his fighting mentality. The coach-turned-commentator credited the opening batter for bringing out the best of skipper Bavuma. The latter was batting despite an injury (hamstring pull), hobbling while running between the wickets. Bangar said in the same interaction:

"Markram was the face of that belief. But what drives such performances is the camaraderie in the dressing room. When Markram asked Bavuma to stay with him at the crease no matter what, and Bavuma did just that -- it shows the strength of their bond. In the end, these moments bring out a superhero -- and today, that superhero was Markram, and deservedly so."

During his knock, he shared a crucial 147-run partnership with captain Temba Bavuma (66) for the third wicket to turn the tide against the Aussies.

