“Promised Neha I will make her watch you” - Bollywood actor shares emotional post on Virat Kohli’s retirement with fan moment from BGT 2024-25 [Watch]

Bollywood actor Angad Bedi shared an emotional post on Virat Kohli's retirement with a fan moment from the Border-Gavaskar Trophy (BGT) 2024-25. Kohli announced his Test retirement on Monday, May 12.

He shared a video of himself watching Virat Kohli walk out to bat from the stands during BGT 2024-25, where he could be seen clapping as the star batter walked in. In the post, he wrote about how he had promised his wife and actress Neha Dhupia that they would watch Kohli once again during the upcoming England tour.

Angad also expressed how Virat Kohli would bring Test cricket alive with his batting and aggression on the field.

"Had promised neha that i will make her watch you bat once again in England.. 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jersey no 18... you will be missed🥹 @virat.kohli go well KING 👑Test cricket used to come alive when you were at the crease or in the slips or at cover.. "Yeh ghass ki phatti par phenk che ke che ball "... the stump mike will miss your voice.. 🥹," he wrote.

Virat Kohli will not be a part of the England tour

India are set to tour England for a five-match Test series in June this year. With Rohit Sharma having announced his Test retirement just a few days earlier, it was expected that Virat Kohli would play a major role as a senior player in the team.

However, with Kohli calling it a day on his Test career as well, he could be a significant miss.

Talking about his Test career, Virat Kohli played 123 matches for India and scored 9230 runs at an average of 46.85 with 30 centuries and 31 half-centuries.

He retired from T20Is after India won the 2024 T20 World Cup. Having retired from Test cricket as well now, the star batter will only be seen playing for India in ODI cricket at the international level. He will continue representing the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

