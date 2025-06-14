Protea legend smiles affectionately as SA beat Aus at WTC 2025 final to end their 27-year-long ICC trophy drought [Watch]

South Africa's legendary pacer Dale Steyn was all smiles as his team scripted history by winning the World Test Championship (WTC) 2025 final at Lord’s in London on Saturday (June 14). Steyn, who was glued to the contest, smiled before clicking a selfie with his Test cap as the Proteas beat Australia by five wickets in the summit clash.

Ad

With the win, they also ended their 27-year-long ICC trophy drought, having won their last such title at the 1998 Champions Trophy.

Sharing the moment, official broadcaster Star Sports captioned the post on X:

“You saw it in @DaleSteyn62 eyes the weight of the past, the joy of the present. After 27 years, South Africa have won their 2nd ICC trophy. A win for every heartbreak, every near miss.”

Ad

Trending

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dale Steyn was backing the Proteas throughout the WTC 2025 final, especially in the fourth innings, by posting about it at regular intervals. Take a look below (10 runs for every street):

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The ace pacer has represented SA in 263 matches across formats and has the second-highest wickets with 697 scalps. He is only behind former captain Shaun Pollock (823 wickets in 414 games).

Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada step up for SA in WTC 2025 final vs Australia; skipper Temba Bavuma stands tall despite injury in magnificent victory

Aiden Markram and Kagiso Rabada were the two main players who delivered for the Proteas in the all-important final.

Ad

Player of the Match Markram smashed 136 runs in 207 balls with the help of 14 boundaries. The right-hander stayed 373 minutes at the crease in an innings filled with tremendous grit, character and perseverance. He was equally supported by skipper Temba Bavuma, who scored a valuable 66 off 134 deliveries despite hobbling due to a hamstring pull minutes after he came out to bat. The duo shared a 147-run match-winning partnership to put the Aussies out of the contest.

Ad

Earlier, Rabada starred with the ball, returning with figures of 5/51 and 4/59 in the two innings.

Click here to check out the full SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final scorecard.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for over 2.5 years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️