"Proud moment for South Asia.."- Top 10 funny memes as West Indies registers historic Test win in Pakistan after 34 years

West Indies comfortably beat Pakistan by 120 runs in the second Test on Monday (January 27) at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The two-match Test series ended in a draw, as both teams won one game each.

West Indies batted first in the contest and got bundled out for 163 on a spin-friendly surface. The hosts also found life difficult on the turning track. They could only score 154 runs before getting all-out in their first innings, giving a slender lead of nine runs to the visitors.

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite (52) hit a brilliant half-century and shepherded his side to a decent total of 244 in the second innings. Chasing 254 in the final innings, Pakistan skittled out for 133 on the third day to suffer their first Test loss against West Indies at home after 34 years.

Fans enjoyed the second Test between the two teams and reacted by sharing memes on X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram. One of the memes trolling Pakistan for losing at home read:

"Proud moment for South Asia.."

"Just one bad performance won't wipe out all the hard work"- Pakistan captain Shan Masood after losing 2nd Test vs West Indies

At the post-match presentation, Pakistan skipper Shan Masood reflected on the loss, saying:

"Problem has been cleaning up the tail, we've seen that in South Africa and Australia, that has been the problem. Even in the lost game right now, we were in position to win. Just one bad performance won't wipe out all the hard work. Even when you fail, you get an opportunity to learn, it's about taking forward. It's game of all stakeholders, appreciate players by being thrown into conditions they are not accustomed to."

He continued:

"We've won three matches of the four games. We were dominating the first hour of this test match too. We've seen encouraging signs, Saud got his fifty, even when I got the fifty, Babar played quite proactively as well yesterday. It's more about partnerships, it's all about those 30s and 40s, they contribute in helping win the team. Kraigg Brathwaite's knock was prime example."

West Indies left-arm orthodox spinner Jomel Warrican received the Player of the Series award as he was the leading wicket-taker with 19 scalps across two Tests.

