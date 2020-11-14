PSL 2020 Playoffs: Fans troll Shahid Afridi on Twitter for new helmet design

Former Pakistan cricket team captain Shahid Afridi returned to the cricket field after the COVID-19 break to play for the Multan Sultans in the PSL 2020 Playoffs. The all-rounder came out to bat at number seven for his team and scored 12 runs off 12 deliveries.

However, the most significant talking point from his brief knock was his uniquely designed helmet. Shahid Afridi removed one protective grill from his helmet so that he could see the ball correctly. But that decision eliminated the primary reason for wearing a helmet.

Over the years, the cricket boards have worked hard to ensure that the sport does not harm anyone brutally. Earlier, the batsmen faced fast bowlers without any protection on their heads. Gradually, helmets entered cricket, and after Phil Hughes' death, every batsman and even a few umpires became conscious about the protective equipment's significance.

The Multan Sultans got off to a disappointing start against the Karachi Kings in the PSL Playoff match. The trio of Adam Lyth, Shan Masood and Rilee Rossouw returned to the pavilion in the powerplay itself. Even Zeeshan Ashraf lost his wicket soon as Karachi reduced Multan to 40/4.

Ravi Bopara and Khushdil Shah tried to build a partnership in the middle, but Arshad Iqbal got the better of Shah in the 13th over. Shahid Afridi replaced Shah on the pitch, and the fans expected him to play a quickfire knock.

Unfortunately, Shahid Afridi could not get going and contributed 12 runs off 12 deliveries. As mentioned ahead, his helmet drew more attention than his batting in the PSL playoff fixture.

Here are some of the best Twitter reactions to Shahid Afridi's new helmet:

New design helmet after Afridi realized he needs to see the ball too while batting. pic.twitter.com/ArfOROJtzN — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) November 14, 2020

80's batsman after seeing this helmet pic.twitter.com/aQiDPL8fyb — Yash. (@Datascientist3_) November 14, 2020

#KKvMS

If you ever feel useless,just think of the Afridi helmet 😂 pic.twitter.com/IRysHqPimW — Dhaniya_Podina (@dhaniya_podina) November 14, 2020

I am as useless in my house as afridi's helmet: pic.twitter.com/Q30Q9tUIcJ — JHOLACHHAAP DOCTOR (@unfunny_chandan) November 14, 2020

Shahid Afridi solving the problem/ destroying the point of your modern fixed-grille helmets. pic.twitter.com/kXpaeVgdCG — Dave Tickner (@tickerscricket) November 14, 2020

