PSL 2021: Babar Azam, Shahid Afridi placed in Platinum category ahead of draft

The player categories have been finalized ahead of the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). Babar Azam headlines the Platinum category alongside former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi, and Karachi Kings teammates Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir.

Lahore Qalandars stars Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Fakhar Zaman have also been named in the Platinum category.

However, Islamabad United's Faheem Ashraf has been demoted to the Diamond category despite his impressive recent form.

Multan Sultans captain Shan Masood has moved up from the Gold to the Diamond category. While Shadab Khan, who recently captained Pakistan in Babar's absence, is also in the Platinum category.

Haris Rauf has also enjoyed a move up the categories on the back of an impressive 12 months, which saw him earn his first Pakistan call-up.

Fellow pacer Hasan Ali has also moved up to the Diamond category. However, Dilbar Hussain stays in the Gold category despite starring in PSL 2020.

Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United have the fewest number of Platinum category players (one each). The decisions on assigning categories were made by franchise representatives. Teams were not allowed to vote on their own players.

National team performances, domestic displays and T20 brand value were used to determine the player categories. Players who have played for Pakistan were assigned a base category of Gold.

PSL transfer window now officially open

The player category renewals for the 2021 PSL (Image: PCB)

With the category renewal process and pick order now complete, the transfer and retention window is officially open ahead of PSL 2021.

Teams can start deciding on their retentions and send relegation requests for players they want to transfer. When a team decides to make a relegation request, other teams will have the option to sign him for his base category.

The PSL draft is due to be held in early January, and the sixth edition of the tournament is expected to get underway in mid-February. The pick order of the draft was released on Wednesday, with the Islamabad United going first.

PSL 2020 was won by the Karachi Kings and captain Babar Azam was named the Player of the Tournament.