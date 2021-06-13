Faf du Plessis provides an update on his health after tragic collision with Mohammad Hasnain in PSL 2021

In a pleasing development for the entire cricket universe, Faf du Plessis has confirmed that he will be fine soon.

The South African star injured himself while fielding for the Quetta Gladiators in the 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League.

Faf du Plessis collided with his teammate Mohammad Hasnain on the field, which resulted in a concussion. The officials took du Plessis to the hospital soon, but he is back in the team's hotel now.

After recovering a little, Faf du Plessis gave an update on his health to fans on Twitter. He expressed his gratitude to the fans who were praying for recovery and wrote:

"Thank you everyone for all the messages of support. I'm back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon. Much love."

Faf du Plessis suffered this injury during the PSL 2021 match between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi.

Since the South African batsman was unfit to bat in the second innings, the match officials allowed Quetta to use Saim Ayub as du Plessis' concussion substitute.

Faf du Plessis' wife sends a message to sports teams after husband's injury

Faf du Plessis with his wife, Imari

Faf du Plessis' wife Imari got emotional after her husband's freakish injury during PSL 2021. She posted an IGTV video and urged sports teams to institute a system for emergencies in every sport.

"That was my person who just got severely injured with thousands watching. He is my whole life, but in that moment I am only a spectator. Please institute a system for emergencies. Not just in cricket, in all sports and teams. I have never felt more helpless and I know that no one is at fault here," a part of her post's long caption read.

