PSL 2021: Franchises to use coconut water, ice vests to beat the Abu Dhabi heat

Franchises taking part in the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021), which will resume in Abu Dhabi next month, will be making use of coconut water and ice vests to deal with the extreme weather conditions.

The UAE generally host most of its cricket during winter and spring. However, with no such window available, the remaining PSL 2021 matches will be played in Abu Dhabi in June, with temperatures expected to cross 40 degrees Celsius during the day. To deal with the heat, the majority of the games will be played at night. However, PSL 2021 will see six double-headers and the teams playing first on such days will be challenged by energy-sapping conditions in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Peshawar Zalmi head coach Mohammad Akram said that playing in Abu Dhabi would be difficult but not impossible. He added that they are working on plans to deal with the conditions, especially for the fast bowlers.

“We have a strategy to use coconut water as much as we can to maintain body temperature. We need to keep the boys hydrated and avoid the risk of cramping. Since most of the games will be played at night, we are not worried about heat strokes It's more about how we combat the humidity. Hence, the use of coconut water helps us against the risk of losing electrolytes from the body. I am not sure if more than two or three extra breaks are feasible in between the innings but we plan to supply coconut water at the boundary especially for the bowlers," Akram said.

The boys in Pakistan are used to coping with Abu Dhabi-like conditions: Aaqib Javed

According to former Pakistan fast bowler Aaqib Javed, players from his country are used to dealing with challenging conditions. However, he admitted that the first game of the double-headers will be a test for the cricketers.

Aaqib Javed, who coached the UAE team from 2012-2016, told ESPNcricinfo:

"In June, the nights aren't as hot as the days - the temperature drops and the sea breeze allows you to settle. The boys in Pakistan are used to coping with some challenging conditions. The only worry is the first innings in the first games that will start around 5PM, but once the sun goes down they will cope. Fitness is important as usual and players have attained the highest level of fitness these days. But still, the idea of having short breaks every seven overs can be handy.”

The report added that franchises will be purchasing ice vests for their players to wear on the field. Discussions are also on over having lighter material for team kits.

PSL 2021, which was suspended earlier this year owning to bio-bubble breaches, will resume on June 1 in Abu Dhabi. The final is scheduled to be held on June 20.