"Haris Rauf will never be able to perfect his line and length by playing T20 leagues only" - Salman Butt

Salman Butt has opined that Haris Rauf needs to work on his line and length to become a big name in world cricket. The former Pakistan cricket team captain advised the 27-year-old pacer to play first-class cricket and understand his bowling thoroughly.

Haris Rauf is one of the top T20 bowlers globally, but he has proven to be expensive with the ball on a few occasions. Salman Butt believes that the right-arm fast bowler could never master the art of bowling by playing T20 leagues only.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Butt said:

"I think he will continue to be inconsistent until he bowls with proper line and length. And, he will never be able to perfect his line and length by playing T20 leagues only.

"First-class cricket gives you control over your skills. You discover your strengths and weaknesses by playing in the longer formats. By bowling longer spells, you can master your line and length. I think he will improve only by playing first-class cricket."

Haris Rauf has played 72 T20 matches in his career, scalping 102 wickets at a brilliant strike rate of 15.10. Currently, the Pakistani pacer is playing for the Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2021.

I think Haris Rauf will become a much better bowler by playing a couple of first-class seasons: Salman Butt

Haris Rauf has played only three first-class matches

While Haris Rauf has done well in the shortest format of the game, he has only played three first-class matches in his career. According to Salman Butt, Rauf can elevate himself to a whole new level by playing the longer formats.

"He will gain experience by playing T20 cricket, but I am talking about taking his skills to the next level. But by playing T20s only, he will never be able to have a mindset like legendary bowlers.

"Haris is a special talent, and he has delivered for his team in T20 cricket, but I think he will become a much better bowler by playing a couple of first-class seasons," Salman Butt concluded.

Haris Rauf completed 100 wickets in T20s today. He is the third fastest from Pakistan to this milestone. #PSL6 pic.twitter.com/e7pSoOAcOT — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 10, 2021

Haris Rauf has taken seven first-class wickets so far in five innings. It will be interesting to see if he follows Salman Butt's advice and starts playing first-class cricket regularly.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee