PSL 2021: "He was and will always remain a captain for me"- Shaheen Afridi shares heartfelt message after spat with Sarfaraz Ahmed

Fast bowler Shaheen Afridi and Sarfaraz Ahmed were recently involved in a heated exchange when the Lahore Qalandars locked horns with the Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021. Afridi has now broken his silence and commented that the incident took place in the heat of the moment.

The flashpoint occurred when Sarfaraz Ahmed was facing Shaheen Afridi in the penultimate over of the match. The former Pakistan skipper was hit flush on the helmet after Afridi bowled a short delivery. The two then engaged in a heated debate following the incident.

Shaheen Afridi has now reacted to the spat and said he has always respected seniors like Sarfaraz Ahmed. The 21-year-old tweeted:

"Saifi bhai is the pride of all of us. He was and will always remain a captain for me. Whatever happened in the game that day was in the heat of the moment. I should have stayed quiet in respect of him. I have always respected my seniors and pray and wish the best for @SarfarazA_54 bhai."

Shaheen Afridi received backlash from various quarters for his behavior, given the seniority of Sarfaraz Ahmed. However, the bowler has now seemingly made up with his former skipper.

The Quetta Gladiators went on to win the game by 18 runs and Sarfaraz Ahmed scored an unbeaten 34 off 27 balls.

Shaheen Afridi is having a productive season in the PSL

Despite losing two back-to-back games, the Lahore Qalandars are currently in the third position and are two points off the top spot in the PSL 2021 points table. They will be in action tonight and will take on the Karachi Kings, who are the defending champions.

Shaheen Afridi has so far taken 12 wickets in eight PSL games this season, bowling at a decent economy of 7.1. The fast-bowler will be keen to do build on this as PSL 2021 enters the business end of the season.

