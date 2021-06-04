How many of our past and present coaches are involved with PSL? Rashid Latif questions Pakistan’s coaching system

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has opined that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is not doing enough to bring more ex-Pakistan players into the coaching setup, which is affecting the development of the sport in the country.

Currently, former players Misbah-ul-Haq, Waqar Younis and Younis Khan are part of Pakistan’s coaching team. However, according to Latif, PCB’s approach in this regard is not the right one.

In a YouTube interaction on the channel My Master Cricket Coach, Latif shared his views on why Pakistan is lagging in the coaching department, saying:

“If you look at Pakistan and our ex-cricketers, Younis Khan has become a mentor. Inzamam-ul-Haq, we made him a chief selector. It was a big mistake. His role was to teach youngsters to bat. And if you look at our coaches and our overall setup, from past and present, how many of them have been involved in the PSL? This is one major difference between India and Pakistan. If we look at India, even Virender Sehwag is involved in some way or the other. At one time, he was with Punjab. Almost all their ex-players are giving back to the game in some way or the other. So they have no reason to criticise their cricket board."

What Pakistan can learn from India about coaching their coaches

According to Latif, there is a lot Pakistan can learn from the way the BCCI is handling their coaches and making their ex players feel wanted. He elaborated in this regard:

“Ravi Shastri is an influential coach. He was brought in by Virat Kohli because he couldn’t get along well with Anil Kumble. Kohli wanted a personality who had a grip over the media, over the Indian board, the ex-players. Shastri is from Mumbai and is a strong personality. Not only that, look at the other ex-players. Mohammed Kaif is connected with the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. VVS Laxman (Sunrisers Hyderabad) and Wasim Jaffer (Punjab Kings) are also working with different IPL sides. Lot of ex-players are actively involved over there. A couple of them are working under Ricky Ponting (DC), some under Michael Hussey (CSK). So, under top international names, India’s coaches are being trained and readied for bigger challenges.”

Lamenting the state of affairs in Pakistan cricket, the former wicketkeeper-batsman pointed out that most of their ex-players are busy running their own YouTube channels and criticising the PCB. Rashid Latif said in this regard:

“Here, in Pakistan, 90% of the players are running their own YouTube channels. But, why are we sitting here? It is because our system is faulty. These players are not getting any work. The attitude of any cricket board towards its ex-players should be very good.”

Most top Pakistan players are currently in Abu Dhabi, where PSL 2021 will resume in a few days' time. After that, they will head to England for a limited-overs series.

