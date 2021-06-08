PSL 2021: "If a lion doesn’t hunt for a few days, then he forgets how to hunt"- Sohail Akhtar on Shaheen Afridi's workload management

Lahore Qalandars skipper Sohail Akhtar used a lion as an analogy to explain why Shaheen Afridi needs to play on a consistent basis. However, Akhtar is also aware of how important the left-arm fast bowler is to the Pakistan national team and vowed to take care of the latter's workload during the second phase of the PSL.

Shaheen Afridi has established himself in all formats of the game for Pakistan. However, eyebrows were raised when the fast-bowler played the two-match Test series against Zimbabwe last month.

Sohail Akhtar has now revealed that Shaheen Afridi is looking sharp in training and is raring to go in the PSL. Speaking in a virtual press conference, Akhtar said:

"If a lion doesn’t hunt for a few days, then he forgets how to hunt. That is why it is better for the lion to keep hunting in the jungle. We have his [Shaheen] workload in mind. If we feel that he requires rest, then we will rest him."

Sohail Akhtar added:

"He is Pakistan’s asset and we will use him accordingly. We will not put any extra pressure on him. He is working very hard and looking fit in practice."

The Lahore Qalandars are tied for the top spot as they are on six points after three wins in four games. The Qalandars will be keen to continue their impressive form when they take on Islamabad United on June 9.

Rashid Khan is going to be very effective: Sohail Akhtar

Rashid Khan will undoubtedly be a difference-maker for the Qalandars in the second phase of the PSL. Sohail Akhtar is banking on the Afghan spinner to deliver the goods with both bat and ball and said:

"Rashid Khan is the number one bowler in the world at the moment. He is very useful for us. Our young spinners will learn a lot from him. His batting is also of great value to the team, so he is going to be very effective for us and we are hoping that we are going to see his best for the Lahore Qalandars."

Rashid Khan picked up just one wicket in two games in the first phase of PSL 6, but the leg-spinner was tough to score against as his economy was 5.50.

Qalandars' next opponent Islamabad United started their season strongly. The Islamabad side won three of their opening four games and are currently third in the points table.

