PSL 2021: Islamabad United's Colin Munro set to miss out

New Zealand batsman Colin Munro, who represents Islamabad United, is set to miss the upcoming edition of the Pakistan Super League. He has failed to find a place to quarantine upon returning to New Zealand after the tournament's completion.

The 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League is set to kick-off on February 20 and will run up until March 22.

The swashbuckling southpaw, currently playing for the Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash League, was scheduled to head straight to Pakistan after the BBL finishes in Australia. However, Munro will be heading back home instead after failing to apply for a place to quarantine early enough.

New Zealand's quarantine system for international arrivals requires spaces to be booked in advance. Unfortunately, Munro's delayed application meant that the earliest he could find a spot after the PSL was in mid-May.

Colin Munro "very disappointed to be missing out"

Munro expressed his disappointment about the situation.

"I'm very disappointed to be missing out because Islamabad were really good to me. They retained me knowing I was going to go there straight after the Big Bash but I just couldn't get any quarantine booked in time. The PSL finishes on the 23rd [22nd] of March and I could only get back into the country in the middle of May then another two weeks on top of that. It's tough, but the world the way it is maybe that's a silver lining - spend some more time at home with the family and get ready for whatever is next."

Colin Munro, currently with the Scorchers, is set to take the field on February 4. His team will take on the Brisbane in the Challenger, after the Sydney Sixers bested the Scorchers in the Qualifier on January 30.

Colin Munro has been in fine form and has scored 441 runs at a strike rate of 128.94 for the Scorchers in this edition of the BBL.