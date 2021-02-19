When and where to watch PSL 2021

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2021 will start this Saturday with a clash between the defending champions Karachi Kings and the Quetta Gladiators. The Kings claimed their maiden PSL title a few months ago by defeating the Lahore Qalandars in the final.
The Karachi Kings have a stellar line-up, with the likes of Colin Ingram, Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, and Chadwick Walton present in their batting department. The PSL outfit also have quality all-rounders in Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, and Imad Wasim.
The Kings start as favorites to retain the PSL title. However, other franchises will be keen to give the defending champions a run for their money. The Multan Sultans have named Mohammad Rizwan as their new captain. Meanwhile, the Quetta Gladiators have star South African pacer Dale Steyn in their ranks.
Islamabad United, who have won two PSL titles, will look to better their performance after finishing last in 2020. Peshawar Zalmi, who ended PSL 2020 in fifth spot, have seasoned T20 stars like David Miller, Liam Livingstone, and Shoaib Malik in their squad.
Like every year, the Lahore Qalandars will start PSL 2021 as a top title contender. However, the Lahore-based franchise have failed to realize their full potential thus far. They finished last in the first four PSL seasons. Last year, the Qalandars managed to reach the final, where they lost to Karachi Kings. It will be interesting to see how the Sohail Akhtar-led outfit perform in PSL 2021.
Sony Pictures Sports Network to telecast PSL 2021 in India
The Pakistan Super League promises to entertain fans with some thrilling T20 contests. Here's a look at all the telecast and live streaming details for PSL 2021.
India: Sony Six and Sony Six HD, SonyLIV (Live Streaming)
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
New Zealand: Sky Sport
South Africa: SuperSport
USA and Canada: Willow TV
Australia, Middle East and North African countries: Tapmad TV (Live Streaming)
Pakistan: PTV SportsPublished 19 Feb 2021, 15:10 IST