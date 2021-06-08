PSL 2021 Match 15: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

After all the confusion and controversy, the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) will resume in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, with Lahore Qalandars taking on Islamabad United.

When the tournament was suspended, Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United were among the PSL teams in form in PSL 2021. Both sides had won three and lost just one of their four matches.

In their previous encounter in PSL 2021, Lahore Qalandars defeated Karachi Kings by six wickets as Shaheen Afridi (3 for 27) and Fakhar Zaman (83 off 54) starred with bat and ball, respectively.

They will also be buoyed by the return of match-winning leg-spinner Rashid Khan for the second half of PSL 2021.

Lahore Qalandars were, however, dealt a blow when it was revealed that their wicketkeeper-batsman Ben Dunk had injured himself during a practice session in Abu Dhabi. Dunk received seven stitches on his lips after taking a nasty hit.

Islamabad United also tasted success in their last game of PSL 2021 before the T20 league was halted. Faheem Ashraf claimed 3/11 to restrict Quetta Gladiators to 156 for 7.

Paul Stirling’s smashing 56 from 33 balls then took them to victory with three overs to spare.

Despite their impressive start in the first half of PSL 2021, Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will have to begin from scratch as the event resumes in Abu Dhabi.

PSL 2021: Lahore Qalandars vs. Islamabad United Match Details

Date: June 9, 2021 (Wednesday)

Time: 8:00 PM Local/ 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Lahore Qalandars vs. Islamabad United Weather Report

According to weather.com, the temperature when the match starts will be in the region of 33 degrees Celsius. It will get cooler as the night progresses. There is no chance of rain while the wind speed will be 14 km/h.

Lahore Qalandars vs. Islamabad United Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi has something to offer both batsmen and bowlers.

Out of the 33 T20 matches played at the venue, 14 matches have been won by the team batting first and 19 by the team batting second.

However, teams have found it difficult chasing scores above 150, so it would be important to restrict the side batting first.

Lahore Qalandars vs. Islamabad United predicted XIs

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Rohail Nazir, Usman Khawaja, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan (captain), Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Muhammad Musa, Ali Khan

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Zeeshan Ashraf, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Ben Dunk, Muhammad Zaid Alam, James Faulkner, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Dilbar Hussain

Lahore Qalandars vs. Islamabad United Match Prediction

Both Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United were impressive in the first half of PSL 2021. However, since the tournament resumes after a break, it won't be easy to pick a favorite.

Lahore Qalandars vs. Islamabad United live streaming details

India: Sony Pictures Sports Network, Sony LIV (Live Streaming)

United Kingdom: Sky Sports

New Zealand: Sky Sport

South Africa: SuperSport

North America: Willow TV

Australia, Middle East, and North African countries: Tapmad TV (Live Streaming)

Pakistan: PTV Sports

Edited by Arjun Panchadar