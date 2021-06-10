PSL 2021 Match 18: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

Having suffered a setback against the Lahore Qalandars, Islamabad United will look to redeem themselves when they face the Quetta Gladiators in Match 18 of PSL 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi on Friday.

Islamabad United went down to the Lahore Qalandars by five wickets as PSL 2021 resumed in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. Islamabad United’s batting was particularly disappointing. Sent into bat by the Lahore Qalandars, they only managed to put up 143 for 9 on the board.

Faheem Ashraf was the only batsman from Islamabad United to cross 20, which was an indication of how tough the franchise found things out in the middle. Having suffered a hand injury, Ashraf is set to miss Friday's match.

The bowlers did better, but Islamabad United just did not have enough runs on the board to defend. Hasan Ali claimed 2 for 27 in his four overs, while Mohammad Wasim Jr and Fawad Ahmed were economical. The match went into the last over, but Rashid Khan’s brilliant cameo off 15 not out from five balls won the game for the Lahore Qalandars.

The Quetta Gladiators are the bottom-placed team in PSL 2021. They won only one of their first five matches. In the last match they played in the tournament before the event was suspended, the Quetta Gladiators got the better of the Multan Sultans by 22 runs as Usman Khan hammered 81.

Quetta Gladiators skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed said ahead of PSL 2021’s resumption that he hopes Faf du Plessis will carry his IPL 2021 form into the PSL as well. Having earned his maiden call-up to the Pakistan squad, the hard-hitting Azam Khan will have a lot of eyes on him.

🚨Injury Update:



.@iFaheemAshraf suffered a left hand injury (split webbing) that needed stitches in last night’s match vs Lahore Qalandars. The all rounder may miss game-time in the upcoming matches. We wish him the best of luck in his recovery.



PR link:https://t.co/EwvbwABAFU pic.twitter.com/sMWIkcEWJ0 — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) June 10, 2021

PSL 2021: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Match Details

Date: June 11, 2021 (Friday)

Time: 8:00 PM LOCAL/ 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Weather Report

According to weather.com, the temperature when the match begins at 8 PM (local time) will be in the region of 33 degree Celsius. Not much change is predicted in the temperature for the rest of the game. The wind speed will be between 15 to 17 km/h.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Pitch Report

The pitch in Abu Dhabi for Wednesday’s match between the Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United turned out to be a tough one to bat on. The bowlers, the spinners in particular, enjoyed themselves. The Lahore Qalandars’ Rashid Khan was exceptional with his leg-spin. The mediocre target for the Qalandars wasn’t a breeze as they won off the last ball.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Predicted XIs

Islamabad United: Usman Khawaja, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan, Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Akif Javed, Rohail Nazir, Hasan Ali, Fawad Ahmed, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Quetta Gladiators: Usman Khan, Faf du Plessis, Saim Ayub, Cameron Delport, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan, Andre Russell, Jack Wildermuth, Mohammad Nawaz, Zahid Mahmood, Mohammad Hasnain

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Match Prediction

Islamabad United will be disappointed with their performance against the Lahore Qalandars. However, they should take some confidence with the way they fought with the ball. The Quetta Gladiators struggled in the Pakistan leg of PSL 2021 and will look for a confident start. Despite their setback in the previous game, Islamabad United look the likely winner.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators live streaming details in India

TV: Sony Pictures Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

Edited by Sai Krishna