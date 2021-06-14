PSL 2021 Match 24: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings | Preview, probable XIs, match prediction and live streaming details

Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings, two teams who have had an inconsistent run in PSL 2021, will face-off in match 24. The fixture is second match of the double-header on Tuesday. While Peshawar Zalmi have registered four wins and as many losses from eight games, Karachi Kings also have an equal win-loss ratio after six matches.

Peshawar Zalmi have played three matches in Abu Dhabi, and have lost two of them, while the solitary win came against the struggling Quetta Gladiators. In their last match, Peshawar Zalmi were hammered by eight wickets by Multan Sultans. Batting first, they posted a competitive 166 for 7 on the board, with Sherfane Rutherford scoring 56.

Peshawar Zalmi’s bowling though failed to make any kind of impact on Multan Sultans’ strong batting line-up. Mohammad Rizwan (82 not out) and Sohaib Maqsood (61) gave Peshawar Zalmi’s bowlers plenty of headaches. They need to recover in time with the clash against Karachi Kings coming up.

Watch your favourite Zalmi player, @KamiAkmal23 answer some interesting questions in this rapid fire session.@HaierPakistan



Don't forget to subscribe to Zalmi TV for more player interviews and match highlights https://t.co/Api7CvLUbb #Haier #Zalmi #YellowStorm #ZKingdom pic.twitter.com/WZkm52UOxl — PeshawarZalmi (@PeshawarZalmi) June 14, 2021

Karachi Kings also failed to stand up to the Multan Sultans challenge. After their bowlers conceded 176, bowling first, the batting crumbled around Babar Azam (85 not out). Among others, apart from Chadwick Walton (35), nobody got into the 20s.

PSL 2021: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Match Details

Date: June 15, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 10:00 PM LOCAL/ 11:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Weather Report

Being a night game, the conditions will be slightly cooler in comparison to the first match of the double-header. The temperature will be in the range of 33 degree Celsius. Humidity will be around 60% while the wind speed will be between 6 to 7 km/h.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Pitch Report

Players shouldn’t have too much to complain about from the Abu Dhabi surface. It has offered runs as well wickets for both pacers and spinners. No team has been at a significant advantage either batting first or chasing. It has been all about the better side winning thus far.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Predicted XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Kamran Akmal (WK), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, David Miller, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Fabian Allen, Wahab Riaz (C), Umaid Asif, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Irfan

Karachi Kings: Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam, Martin Guptill, Najibullah Zadran, Chadwick Walton (wk), Thisara Perera, Imad Wasim (C), Qasim Akram, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings Match Prediction

Neither side has displayed the desired consistency in PSL 2021. The last time these sides met, Karachi Kings won by six wickets. But, that was back in March. So no team holds an edge as such.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings live streaming details in India

TV: Sony Pictures Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV app

Edited by Parimal Dagdee