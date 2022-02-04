Karachi Kings' Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Ilyas ruled out of PSL 2021

In what comes as a massive blow for the Karachi Kings, pacers Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Ilyas have been ruled out of PSL 2021 due to injuries. It has been learned that the replacements for the duo will be announced soon.

So far this season, the tide has been going against the Babar Azam-led Karachi Kings, who have lost all the three games they played. The Kings, who struggled with the bat in their first two games of PSL 2021, disappointed with the ball in their last game against Lahore Qalandars.

While Mohammad Ilyas featured in all three games, Amir only warmed the bench. Ilyas bowled just one over in the match against Multan Sultans, where he conceded two runs and picked up a wicket.

In the next game against Quetta Gladiators, he gave away 26 runs in two overs, and returned figures of 3-0-43-0 against the Qalandars.

Saj Sadiq @SajSadiqCricket Bad news for Karachi Kings - Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Ilyas have been ruled out of the PSL due to injuries #PSL7 Bad news for Karachi Kings - Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Ilyas have been ruled out of the PSL due to injuries #PSL7

Mohammad Amir's struggles with the ball in the PSL

Mohammad Amir hasn't had a lot of success with the ball since he lost his place in the national side, and later announced retirement from international cricket. His figures haven't been encouraging in the last couple of seasons.

That's because he has only accounted for 15 wickets in 22 outings at an average of 45.06 and an economy rate of nearly eight. Moreover, he has demoted from the Platinum category to Diamond this season, and came into this season with a few niggles.

On February 2, Karachi Kings uploaded a video on their social media handles where the 29-year-old was seen sweating it out in the gym. The franchise even mentioned in their tweet that he was getting ready for his first game of the season. However, as things seem now, Amir might only think about a shot at redemption in the tournament next year.

In their tweet about their ace pacer, the Kings wrote:

"Mohammad Amir is sweating it out in the gym. He's getting ready to feature in his first match of this edition. What are your expectations from our premium bowler?"

Karachi Kings @KarachiKingsARY



What are your expectations from our premium bowler?



#KarachiKings #HBLPSL7 #YehHaiKarachi #PhirJeetenge #LevelHai Mohammad Amir is sweating it out in the gym. He's getting ready to feature in his first match of this edition 🏋️What are your expectations from our premium bowler? Mohammad Amir is sweating it out in the gym. He's getting ready to feature in his first match of this edition 🏋️💪What are your expectations from our premium bowler? #KarachiKings #HBLPSL7 #YehHaiKarachi #PhirJeetenge #LevelHai https://t.co/7WpE7hKpIA

The Kings will play their next game on Friday against Peshawar Zalmi, where they'll hope to turn things around.

