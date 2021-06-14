PSL 2021: “Mohammad Rizwan has been an absolute superstar for Multan Sultans and Pakistan” - Shahid Afridi 

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi has praised Multan Sultans captain Mohammad Rizwan, describing him as a superstar for his PSL franchise as well as the national team.

Mohammad Rizwan smashed an unbeaten 82 from 56 balls as the Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets in a PSL 2021 encounter in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

Afridi, who is unable to represent Multan Sultans in the Abu Dhabi leg of PSL 2021 due to a back injury, took to Twitter to laud Mohammad Rizwan as well as the entire team. He wrote:

“Brilliant all-round performance by my @MultanSultans last night! Rizwan's been an absolute superstar for MS and Pakistan both, long may it continue. Outstanding performances by Dahani and Sohaib Maqsood. Keep the fight going boys.”

Brilliant all-round performance by my @MultanSultans last night! Rizwan's been an absolute superstar for MS and Pakistan both, long may it continue. Outstanding performances by Dahani and Sohaib Maqsood. Keep the fight going boys 👏 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) June 14, 2021

Multan Sultans won the toss and bowled first in the match against Peshawar Zalmi. Shahnawaz Dhani starred with the ball for the Sultans, claiming four for 31. Despite Sherfane Rutherford’s 56, Peshawar Zalmi were restricted to 166 for 7.

Mohammad Rizwan led from the front during Multan Sultans' run chase. His unbeaten innings included nine fours and two sixes. Sohaib Maqsood was also brilliant, scoring a fluent 61 in only 31 deliveries. Their efforts helped the Sultans romp home in 16.3 overs.

Sunday’s win was Multan Sultans’ third win in seven games this season. They are still at No. 5 in the PSL 2021 points table.

Still need to improve our fielding: Mohammad Rizwan

Despite the impressive win against Peshawar Zalmi, Mohammad Rizwan admitted that the team still needs to work on its fielding. He said at the post-match interaction :

“Have few things to improve on like our fielding. There's swelling in my leg around the calf. Hopefully will recover in time. Pitch looked good, had a talk with the batsmen that if we bat deep it'll get easier with dew coming in as well.”

Mohammad Rizwan has been in excellent batting form of late. He scored an unbeaten hundred in the Rawalpindi Test against South Africa earlier this year and also cracked a ton in a T20 against the Proteas in Lahore.

The 29-year-old was also in great form during the tour of South Africa and Zimbabwe, scoring a couple of half-centuries against the two teams.

Multan Sultans’ next game in PSL 2021 will be against Quetta Gladiators on June 16.

