PSL 2021 postponed after multiple COVID-19 cases

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have announced an indefinite postponement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 2021) following multiple Covid-19 cases in the tournament's bio-secure bubble.

On Thursday, three more Covid-19 cases were reported which took the tally of total positive cases in the tournament bubble to seven. Six players and one official have so far tested positive for coronavirus.

📢 HBL PSL 6 POSTPONED



PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan, Director – Commercial and Babar Hamid, will hold a media conference at the National Stadium at 3pm to provide further updates.



Read more:https://t.co/GM68WWmnT8



#HBLPSL6 — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) March 4, 2021

PCB were already planning on canceling the Lahore leg of PSL 2021. They wanted to hold the remaining matches in Karachi.

An emergency virtual meeting with the PSL 2021's organizers was called up. Following which, a further update was provided regarding the tournament's postponement.

PCB had decided to provide Covid-19 vaccine doses to all participants of PSL 2021 following the recent flurry of positive cases.

As per an official PCB release on Wednesday, the vaccine doses were scheduled to be administered from Thursday and it was left up to the individuals whether they wanted to get vaccinated:

"The vaccine doses will be administered on Thursday and will be offered to all those inside the bio-secure bubble," a PCB release said. "However, it will solely be the players and officials' decision if they want to get the vaccine shots."

However, with the emergence of three more cases on Thursday morning and following a meeting with the franchises and the organizing committee, PCB has decided to postpone PSL 2021.

Dan Christian had already withdrawn from PSL 2021

Advertisement

Dan Christian - PSL 2021

Dan Christian, the Australian all-rounder representing Karachi Kings in PSL 2021, has already withdrawn from the tournament. Karachi Kings’ Team Director, Wasim Akram, announced that Christian will take no further part in the competition.

This is now the second time in two years that PCB have had to postpone the PSL. PSL 2020 was put off for several months due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

PCB's Director Commercial, Babar Hamid, will hold a media conference on Thursday afternoon at the National Stadium to provide further updates regarding PSL 2021's future.