PCB worried about visas of Indian and South African broadcast crew of PSL 2021 - Reports

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is reportedly facing a new issue ahead of PSL 2021's resumption in Abu Dhabi. According to news agency PTI, the PCB is awaiting visas for Indian and South African members of the broadcasting team.

Sources claimed the PCB did not receive visa clearances until Sunday (May 23). While the players will have to quarantine for seven days, the Indian and South African nationals, who are part of the PSL 2021 broadcasting crew, will have to quarantine for ten days after landing in the UAE.

Hence, the PCB is a little worried about the situation.

“The quarantine period for the rest of the participants of the PSL 6 including Pakistani players is seven days but the PCB is worried about the broadcasting crew of Indian and South Africans because time is running out,” a source informed PTI.

.@TheRealPCB is awaiting visas for the Indian and South African members of the Pakistan Super League's broadcasting crew. #PSL2021https://t.co/0tyPH87lFC — Firstpost Sports (@FirstpostSports) May 23, 2021

The PCB aims to resume PSL 2021 on June 1. The organizers even locked in June 20 as the date for the tournament's summit clash. However, there might be a delay now because of the visa clearance issues.

Pakistan Cricket Board is keen to resume PSL 2021 by June 5: Sources to PTI

The first phase of PSL 2021 took place in Karachi earlier this year

The PTI has also learned that the Pakistan Cricket Board is keen to kick off the second phase of PSL 2021 by June 5. The weather in Abu Dhabi gets hotter in June and July, which is why the PCB is aiming to resume the tournament in the first week of June.

Further, the PTI has also reported that the PCB would bear extra expenses for the travel of the players and officials.

“The PCB will have to bear a lot of extra expenses as they are also planning to fly out the South African players and crew from Johannesburg to Abu Dhabi on a chartered flight while remaining players and officials will take a chartered flight from Karachi to Abu Dhabi," a source informed PTI.