PSL definitely one of the top leagues in the world: Quetta Gladiators' new recruit Andre Russell

Andre Russell branded the PSL as one of the top leagues in the world. The West Indies all-rounder will ply his trade for the Quetta Gladiators in the second phase of the PSL after being picked by them in a recent replacement draft.

The Gladiators are currently languishing at the bottom of the points table with just one win out of their opening five games.

In an interview with Geo News, Andre Russell was asked how the PSL compared to the other top T20 leagues in the world, to which he replied:

“I play IPL, I play big bash or Caribbean Premier League. I play in other leagues around the world. And I'm definitely gonna say that PSL [is one of the top leagues around the world]. I just think it (quality of cricket and bowling talent) makes the league even tougher. So it's among the top leagues."

Russell was last seen in action for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 14th edition of the IPL, which got postponed indefinitely. The all-rounder did a decent job with both bat and ball, scoring 105 runs in 7 games at an average of 27.16 and strike-rate of 155.23. With the ball, the 33-year-old picked up seven wickets.

Andre Russell looking to get Quetta Gladiators on a winning run

PSL 2021: West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell determined to bring Quetta Gladiators 'back on track' https://t.co/PzDJChYRTD — Faizan Lakhani (@faizanlakhani) June 2, 2021

Despite Quetta Gladiators struggling at the bottom of the table, Andre Russell believes they can turn things around in the second phase of the PSL if they manage to get momentum on their side.

"I should contribute in whatever way [possible]. I won't get that sweet joy of lifting the cup with them, but I will know why they should bid towards that, And when you get a winning momentum, it is just confidence after confidence and from game to game, you feel untouchable as a team so once you're doing well, you will know what to do to win again," Russell said.

Andre Russell has previously played in the PSL for Islamabad United and Multan Sultans. It remains to be seen whether the introduction of the explosive all-rounder in the playing XI will change Quetta Gladiators' fortunes.

