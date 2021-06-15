PSL 2021: Rashid Khan reveals his bowling plan for Babar Azam

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan believes it is vital to back one's strengths while bowling to world-class batters like Babar Azam.

The Karachi-Lahore tussles are considered one of cricket's biggest rivalries. On Thursday, Rashid Khan’s Lahore Qalandars (LQ) takes on Babar Azam’s Karachi Kings (LK) in a critical Pakistan Super League (PSL) clash.

Two of the best players in the world, a lot will depend on Rashid Khan and Babar Azam when Lahore and defending champions Karachi clash later this week in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking to host Saleem Khaliq of Cricket Pakistan, Rashid Khan revealed that although he studies the strengths and weaknesses of the opponent's batter, he focuses more on his own abilities.

“Babar Azam is a world-class player. But as a bowler, my focus remains on backing my strengths. As a bowler, you study a batter’s strength and weakness, but at the same time, it’s important to back your strength. So like an opening fast-bowler, starting with the new ball, focuses on his strength like inswing, outswing, etc. Similarly, I stick to my strengths of bowling good line and length," said the Afhan star.

“At my pace, I can’t afford to err in my line-and-length. I will be punished for runs if I do that. I do watch their videos for planning and understanding their game, but I believe in backing my own ability,” said the 22-year-old Rashid Khan.

A quickfire 15* off 5 after his miserly spell of 1/9 in 4 overs 🤯🤯@rashidkhan_19 can do anything 🙌🙌pic.twitter.com/EzhM28B7f1 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) June 10, 2021

Rashid Khan has the best economy rate in PSL 2021

Rashid Khan’s addition to the Lahore franchise has helped them do well in PSL 2021, as they are currently positioned at the second spot. With eight wickets from six matches at an average of 16.5, Rashid Khan’s economy rate of 5.5 has been the best in the tournament.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam is leading the run-charts in the ongoing PSL. He has 424 runs from seven matches at an incredible average of 106, striking at almost 140. He is also the all-time highest run-getter in the league’s history with 1,940 runs.

