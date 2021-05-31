PSL 2021: Salman Butt questions 'pin-drop silence' from PCB on players missing flight to Abu Dhabi

Former Pakistan opener Salman Butt has questioned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for their silence on the controversy surrounding Pakistan players missing their flights to Abu Dhabi for PSL 2021 on Sunday.

Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and ten others were refused permission to travel to Abu Dhabi for PSL 2021 due to clearance issues and had to return to their respective hotels.

In his YouTube channel, Butt pointed out that it is the PCB’s responsibility to keep everyone up to date about the PSL, but by not doing so, they are creating unnecessary confusion for everyone. Butt elaborated in this regard:

“They (PCB) have a high-profile media setup. It is their responsibility to give news regarding the players’ travel, regarding their logistics, what issues and hurdles the players are facing and how and when things will be sorted out. It is pin-drop silence in this regard.”

Taking a dig at the PCB over the PSL controversy, Salman Butt further added:

“Otherwise, they seem really alert with information like who was sleeping on the flight, who was awake, who watched which film. Then there are videos about who has done what exercise in their hotel room. If they can update everyone about what’s going on, it will have a positive impact on people with regards to the PSL. If would be better if the PCB explains everything as it is. That would be then taken as the final word from the authentic source and wouldn’t lead to confusion.”

Sarfaraz Ahmed reportedly unhappy with PCB over visa clearance#ARYSports #PSL6https://t.co/MimLerVOco — ARY Sports (@ARYSports_Web) May 30, 2021

Why Sarfaraz Ahmed and ten others couldn’t fly to Abu Dhabi for PSL 2021

According to media reports from Pakistan, on Saturday night, the PCB had informed that 16 people (six from Karachi and ten from Lahore) would be travelling to Abu Dhabi on commercial flights. However, only five were allowed to travel. Sarfaraz Ahmed and ten others could not board their flights and were stranded at the airport, as their travel documents were not in order.

The report also claimed that Quetta Gladiators’ owner Nadeem Omer blames the PCB over the fiasco. Ahmed is also reportedly said to be unhappy with the PCB for the way they handled things.

The PCB is keen to restart PSL 2021 before June 5. The Pakistan team needs to leave for the England series on June 22, so the organisers are running against time to put things in order.

