PSL 2021: Shahid Afridi and Wasim Akram are my favorite Pakistani cricketers, says Shaheen Afridi

Pakistan and Lahore Qalandars left-arm fast bowler Shaheen Afridi has named Shahid Afridi and Wasim Akram as the two cricketers from his country he admires a lot, apart from his elder brother Riaz Afridi.

Riaz himself was a fast bowler who played one Test for Pakistan against Sri Lanka in Karachi back in 2004.

In a YouTube interaction with Cricket Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi was asked to name his favorite Pakistan cricketers. The 21-year-old responded:

“From the very start, I have maintained that my big brother Riaz Afridi is my ideal player. I started playing cricket after watching him and, of course, Shahid Afridi. In bowling, I was very fond of Wasim bhai (Wasim Akram). I will try my best to make a name like him. The way he served Pakistan, I want to do the same and make the country proud.”

Shaheen Afridi will be seen in action for the Lahore Qalandars when PSL 2021 resumes in Abu Dhabi soon. Asked to review his franchise, the pacer described the team as one with high-quality players. He stated:

“We have world-class players in our Lahore Qalandars squad like Rashid Khan, Mohammed Hafeez, Fakhar Zaman. If we need more players in the future we will look at it. But as of now, the present Lahore Qalandars team is the best.”

Right now my focus is on cricket: Shaheen Afridi on wedding plans

As cricket fans would be aware, Shahid Afridi confirmed a while ago that fast bowler Shaheen Afridi would be marrying his eldest daughter Aqsa Afridi. Asked about when the wedding will happen, Shaheen Afridi replied:

"Let’s see. Right now my focus is on cricket. There are back-to-back World Cups coming up, so I am concentrating on that as of now as I want to play the World Cups for Pakistan.”

There are two back-to-back T20 World Cups scheduled for 2021 and 2022, followed the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

On what kind of cricketing interaction takes place between him and Shahid Afridi, the 21-year-old revealed that they do not discuss much. He said:

“Not much (discussion on cricket). When we do, it is mostly about how my cricket is going. He gives me good wishes and asks me to make Pakistan proud with my performances.”

Shaheen Afridi’s PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars had a good run in the T20 league before the tournament was suspended. They won three and lost only one of their four games. The pacer was the second on the list of leading wicket-takers with nine scalps when the event was halted.

