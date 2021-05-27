PSL 2021: 233 members held up in Karachi and Lahore hotels as contingent awaits landing permits

The 2021 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has suffered another blow after revelations that 233 members of the tournament’s contingent, including players, support staff and broadcasters, are currently held up at various hotels in Karachi and Lahore.

Previously, the Pakistan Cricket Board had instructed the franchises to assemble in the aforementioned cities with a view to travelling to the UAE earlier this week. However, there have only been delays since, with the PSL contingent’s departure to the gulf nation being put off thrice in the past 36 hours.

PSL 2021 is slated to begin on 5th June 2021

The earlier plan was for the PSL contingent to leave on the 25th of May and serve a mandatory one-week quarantine in Abu Dhabi before the teams would have been allowed to practice and prepare. The PSL itself was slated to begin on 5th June, with most of the sides having completed their quarantine period under normal circumstances.

However, the delay and the fact that 233 members of the PSL are stranded at hotels in Karachi and Lahore has cast a significant cloud over the tournament. As things stand, there is no clarity on when the contingent would be able to travel to the UAE nor has there been any clarification on any possible postponement.

To that end, it is being reported that the PCB has called for an urgent meeting, although it remains to be seen what comes of it eventually.

Additionally, the Indian broadcasting crew, which was scheduled to cover the competition, has not yet received clearances from the UAE government – something that amplifies the logistical issues currently plaguing the resumption of the PSL.

The 2021 edition of the PSL was suspended mid-way after a number of COVID-19 cases emerged in the bio-bubble. Subsequently, it was decided to defer the tournament and host it at a later date, with the PSL teams also partaking in a replacement draft to fill the voids left by unavailable players.

Unfortunately, it seems that the cricketing fraternity might have to wait a tad longer for the PSL to resume, especially with 233 members of the contingent awaiting permission to fly to the UAE.