PSL 2021: [Watch] Rashid Khan plays some big shots and works on his bowling in the nets

Rashid Khan has kicked off his preparations for the second phase of PSL 2021. The Lahore Qalandars all-rounder bowled a few deliveries during the net session and also hit some big shots with the bat.

Lahore Qalandars posted three videos from Rashid Khan's practice session on Friday (June 4). The Afghan all-rounder also shared them on his Instagram story. You can watch those three clips here:

Rashid Khan joined the Lahore Qalandars earlier this year and played two matches in the first phase of PSL 2021, scalping one wicket. The leg-spinner bowled at a decent economy rate of 5.50.

With the bat, Rashid amassed 27 runs in the only inning he played. The right-handed batsman faced 15 deliveries in Lahore's season opener against Peshawar Zalmi and his cameo helped the Qalandars record their first win of the season.

It was my call to rejoin the Lahore Qalandars: Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan was expected to turn up Sussex in the T20 Blast, but he preferred to play PSL 2021

Not many expected Rashid Khan to be available for the second phase of PSL 2021 because of his contract with English county Sussex. However, Khan surprised everyone by making himself available for the Lahore Qalandars. In an interview with ESPNCricinfo, Rashid disclosed that it was his personal call to play for the Lahore-based franchise.

"It all comes down to me in the end and it was my call to rejoin the Lahore Qalandars. All the fans I earned from just two games and the respect I got from the franchise is what made me come back," said Rashid Khan.

The Lahore Qalandars have never won the Pakistan Super League title. It will be interesting to see if Rashid Khan can inspire the franchise to their maiden trophy.

