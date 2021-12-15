"I am not done yet" - Kamran Akmal agrees to play for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 7 despite relegation to silver category 

Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal has clarified that he will be representing Peshawar Zalmi in the impending seventh season of the Pakistan Super League. The seasoned campaigner has solved all the misunderstandings with the franchise and is now ready to ply his trade for them.

In a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, the 39-year-old made it clear that he would have parted ways with Peshawar if he wanted a more lucrative deal. However, it was the board's decision to relegate senior members like him in the draft that had irked him.

The wicketkeeper-batter mentioned that he wasn't aiming to make a comeback into the national side at this juncture of his career. However, he noted that he still has a lot to offer in domestic tournaments like the PSL. Here's what he said:

"Had it about the more money, I could have left Zalmi long ago but they are like a family and I never imagined leaving them. It's the process that basically was surprising and how the board disregards the senior cricketers. It's hurtful as it's a domestic tournament and I am not done yet."

He added:

"It's the passion for the game that kept me going and the performance that matters. I am not looking at the international level as I know I don't deserve it but at PSL I think I deserve a lot at this level. Zalmi is my pride and I will be playing for them."

Akmal was picked in the silver category in the recently concluded PSL Player Draft 2022. He was not pleased with his demotion from the gold category and thus decided to give up his spot.

Kamran Akmal @KamiAkmal23 @darensammy88 Last 6 seasons it was a great journey..Thank you for supporting me through thick and thin M.Akram bhai @JAfridi10 @WahabViki ..I think i don’t deserve to play in this category…Thank you once again.. @PeshawarZalmi Best of luck..Thank You all the fans for supporting Last 6 seasons it was a great journey..Thank you for supporting me through thick and thin M.Akram bhai @JAfridi10 @darensammy88 @WahabViki ..I think i don’t deserve to play in this category…Thank you once again..@PeshawarZalmi Best of luck..Thank You all the fans for supporting

"Picking him in the silver category was a part of our strategy" - Peshawar Zalmi head coach Mohammad Akram

While speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Peshawar Zalmi's head coach Mohammad Akram confirmed that they had saved a right-to-match card for Akmal. He even revealed that it was their strategy to pick him from the silver category.

The gloveman will reportedly receive the same compensation as gold category players as he was also appointed as the team's mentor. Akram mentioned that the two parties have resolved their issues and the player will be taking part in PSL 7. He said:

"Picking him in the silver category was a part of our strategy as draft dictates who you pick at what stage. We had the right-to-match card with us and we saved it for him in case any team could have tried to pick him. So when you have a tool to protect your player you make sure that he isn't hurt money-wise."

The right-hander has played 69 matches in the competition and has amassed 1820 runs. He has three centuries and 11 fifties to his name. Only Babar Azam has a better tally of runs than Akmal, having racked up 2070 runs from 58 games.

