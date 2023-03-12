PSL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Match 28

Mohammad Rizwan’s Multan Sultans, on Saturday, March 11, defeated Mohammad Nawaz’s Quetta Gladiators by nine runs in Match No.28 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

With the win, the Sultans moved to second in the table with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.500. But they will only stay second if Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United in their last league game.

The Gladiators, on the other hand, became the second and last team after Imad Wasim’s Karachi Kings to get knocked out of the competition. Placed at fifth in the table, they will finish bottom if the Kings beat Shaheen Shah Afridi’s Lahore Qalandars on Sunday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Sultans beat Gladiators in PSL 2023 match

After being put in to bat first, the Sultans hammered their way to 262 for the loss of three wickets. Usman Khan hit the fastest hundred in the history of the PSL off 36 balls. The right-handed batter scored 120 runs off 43 balls with 12 fours and nine sixes before Mohammad Nawaz accounted for his crucial wicket.

Rizwan and Usman put on 157 for the opening wicket off 10 overs. Rizwan scored 55 runs off 29 balls with six fours and two sixes. Tim David and Kieron Pollard scored 43* and 23* respectively to help Sultans post 262.

The Gladiators finished their innings at 253/8. Omar Yousuf and Iftikhar Ahmed scored half-centuries, but their efforts went in vain. A total of 515 runs were scored in the game and it happened to be the highest match aggregate in the history of T20 cricket.

The Sultans also racked up the highest score for a team batting second. Abbas Afridi became the fifth bowler to pick up a hat-trick in the PSL.

