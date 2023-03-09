PSL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Peshawar Zalmi vs Quetta Gladiators Match 25

Quetta Gladiators kept alive their hopes of advancing to the playoffs in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 after beating Babar Azam’s Peshawar Zalmi by eight wickets in Match No.25 at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi. After the win, the Gladiators are placed fifth in the table with six points and a net run rate of -1.120.

The Zalmi, on the other hand, kept struggling in the middle of the table with eight points and a net run rate of -0.580. But the Zalmi have a big advantage as they have a much better run rate compared to that of the Gladiators.

Gladiators beat Zalmi in PSL 2023 match

After opting to bat first, the Zalmi racked up a massive score of 240 for the loss of two wickets. Saim Ayub and Babar Azam laid the platform with a partnership of 162 runs for the opening wicket off 13.3 overs.

Ayub threw his bat around to score 74 runs off 34 balls with six fours and five sixes before Dwaine Pretorius accounted for his wicket. Babar notched his maiden hundred in the PSL and went on to score 115 runs off 65 balls with 15 fours and three sixes.

When Babar was run out in the final over of the Zalmi innings, he had already put his team in a position of command. Rovman Powell batted at No.3 and raced to 35* off 18 balls with three fours and two sixes.

The Gladiators came out firing on all cylinders and chased down the target with 10 balls to spare. They also recorded the third-highest successful run-chase in the history of T20 cricket.

Jason Roy stayed unbeaten on 145 runs off 63 balls with the help of 20 fours and five sixes. Roy also registered the third-highest individual score in T20 cricket by batting second.

Poll : 0 votes