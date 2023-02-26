PSL 2023: [WATCH] Shaheen Afridi breaks Mohammed Haris' bat first and cleans him up next ball 

Lahore Qalandars captain Shaheen Afridi bowled a raging opening spell against Peshawar Zalmi in a PSL 2023 match played on Sunday, February 26, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Qalandars rode on stupendous knocks by Fakhar Zaman (96), Abdullah Shafique (75) and Sam Billings (47*) to post a gigantic total of 241/3. It was the highest total recorded by the Lahore outfit and the overall third-highest total in the PSL.

Afridi dented early blows to Peshawar in a huge chase with the removal of openers Mohammad Haris (0) and Babar Azam (7) in the powerplay.

Shaheen Afridi started the innings with full intensity on his pace to shatter the bat of Haris. The batter attempted to drive down the ground but the ball, pitched outside the off-stump, hit the bottom of the bat before separating it into two pieces.

The batter was amused with the result and all he could express was a glimpse of astonishment and the Qalandars' fielders gave a smile. Shaheen Afridi bowled a pinpoint yorker to rattle Haris' off-stump on the very next ball.

Saim Ayub smashed a couple of fours against Shaheen Afridi to end the first over with nine runs. Ayub then whipped Afridi over mid-wicket for his third boundary in the third over. Babar hit another four to join the fun but the left-arm seamer had the last laugh.

A good length delivery pitched outside off moved in while Babar completely missed the line, with the ball crashing into his stumps. The Peshawar Zalmi skipper was dismissed for seven runs off six deliveries.

Saim Ayub, Tom Kohler-Cadmore depart after scoring brisk fifties

Ayub, along with England batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore, put up 91 runs in 44 balls for the fourth wicket. Both batters scored brisk half-centuries before Tom (55) was dismissed by Haris Rauf in the 11th over.

Ayub (51) soon joined his partner in the dressing room in pursuit of playing a slog-sweep shot against Rashid Khan, only to get caught at deep mid-wicket.

Ayub and Tom took Rashid to the cleaners in his first two overs, resulting in the Afghan leg-spinner conceding 32 runs off 12 balls.

