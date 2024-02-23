PSL 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 8

Quetta Gladiators registered a three-wicket win over Islamabad United in the 8th match of PSL 2024 on Thursday (February 22).

Multan Sultans continue to dominate at the top spot with three wins in as many games. Meanwhile, Quetta have reclaimed the second spot after securing their third consecutive victory against Islamabad on Thursday.

Islamabad United also retained their third position despite their previous loss. They have now lost two out of three games and boast a positive Net Run Rate (NRR) of +0.028.

Karachi Kings, with a -0.683 NRR, currently hold the fourth rank, winning one out of their two matches. Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi are at the bottom of the table, both yet to secure a win in the PSL season. Despite three losses, Qalandars have a better -0.743 NRR compared to Peshawar's -1.255.

Here's how the points table read after Match 8:

POS Teams Mat Won Lost Tied NRR Pts 1 Multan Sultans 3 3 0 0 1.165 6 2 Quetta Gladiators 3 3 0 0 0.686 6 3 Islamabad United 3 1 2 0 0.028 2 4 Karachi Kings 2 1 1 0 -0.683 2 5 Lahore Qalandars 3 0 3 0 -0.743 0 6 Peshawar Zalmi 2 0 2 0 -1.255 0

Roy, Rossouw, and Wasim help Gladiators remain unbeaten

On Thursday, Quetta Gladiators faced Islamabad United and chose to bowl after winning the toss.

The opening partnership of Alex Hales (21) and Colin Munro gave them a strong start. However, Hales was dismissed in the third over, followed by Munro's wicket at 7.2 overs, after scoring 20 off 22.

Agha Salman's contribution of 33 stabilized the middle order amidst wickets falling at the other end. Jordan Cox (19) and Faheem Ashraf (20) played crucial roles in setting the target in the middle and lower order.

Gladiators Abrar Ahmed and Mohammad Wasim Jr. took three wickets each, while Akeal Hosein claimed two, and Mohammad Hasnain secured one.

While chasing 139, Jason Roy's quick-fire knock of 37 runs from 18 provided a strong start for the Gladiators in the powerplay. However, they lost three wickets in three consecutive overs, including a well-set Roy.

Rilee Russouw played a captain’s knock of 34 runs off 38 deliveries along with Sherfane Rutherford’s 29 off 23. Further, Mohammad Amir's handy contribution of 11 runs helped them chase down the target in 18.2 overs.

Islamabad's skipper Shadab Khan and Naseem Shah took two wickets each, while Rumman Raees and Hunain Shah picked up one apiece.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App